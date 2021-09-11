What's up: Leading stories in Cortez

(CORTEZ, CO) What’s going on in Cortez? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Wolverines pass league test in Cortez Although not wanting to have to battle back and erase a large Game 3 deficit against the CHSAA Class 3A’s No. 10 team, the Bayfield Wolverines showed that they could. And prevailing 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 Tuesday over Intermountain League rival Montezuma-Cortez, they did. “Yeah, we had a slow start in... Read more

Sunflower Shorts spotlight five local playwrights The Sunflower Troupe, returning to the Cortez stage for the first time since 2019, will hold its first regional play festival, featuring nine plays by area authors Sept. 24-25 at the Sunflower Theatre. The original plays comprise the Sunflower Shorts 10-Minute Play Festival. Five are written by Montezuma County residents,... Read more

KSJD Local Newscast - September 9, 2021 Southwest Health System in Cortez announced that it will require its staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment posted anew system on its website for users to view and compare data on breakthrough cases of COVID-19. For the second time in a week,... Read more

