What's up: Leading stories in Cortez
(CORTEZ, CO) What’s going on in Cortez? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cortez area, click here.
Wolverines pass league test in Cortez
Although not wanting to have to battle back and erase a large Game 3 deficit against the CHSAA Class 3A’s No. 10 team, the Bayfield Wolverines showed that they could. And prevailing 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 Tuesday over Intermountain League rival Montezuma-Cortez, they did. “Yeah, we had a slow start in... Read more
Sunflower Shorts spotlight five local playwrights
The Sunflower Troupe, returning to the Cortez stage for the first time since 2019, will hold its first regional play festival, featuring nine plays by area authors Sept. 24-25 at the Sunflower Theatre. The original plays comprise the Sunflower Shorts 10-Minute Play Festival. Five are written by Montezuma County residents,... Read more
KSJD Local Newscast - September 9, 2021
Southwest Health System in Cortez announced that it will require its staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment posted anew system on its website for users to view and compare data on breakthrough cases of COVID-19. For the second time in a week,... Read more
Cortez man allegedly wounds wife with knife; arrest warrant issued
A 61-year-old man was issued domestic violence charges after allegedly threatening his wife and cutting her wrist with a knife Aug. 29, according to the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant for Delfino Rodriguez has been issued, but he has not been apprehended, Sheriff Steve Nowlin said Thursday. He’s... Read more
