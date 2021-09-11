CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortez, CO

What's up: Leading stories in Cortez

Cortez Daily
Cortez Daily
 5 days ago

(CORTEZ, CO) What’s going on in Cortez? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cortez area, click here.

Bayfield / durangoherald.com

Wolverines pass league test in Cortez

Wolverines pass league test in Cortez

Although not wanting to have to battle back and erase a large Game 3 deficit against the CHSAA Class 3A’s No. 10 team, the Bayfield Wolverines showed that they could. And prevailing 25-20, 25-14, 25-23 Tuesday over Intermountain League rival Montezuma-Cortez, they did. “Yeah, we had a slow start in... Read more

Montezuma County / the-journal.com

Sunflower Shorts spotlight five local playwrights

Sunflower Shorts spotlight five local playwrights

The Sunflower Troupe, returning to the Cortez stage for the first time since 2019, will hold its first regional play festival, featuring nine plays by area authors Sept. 24-25 at the Sunflower Theatre. The original plays comprise the Sunflower Shorts 10-Minute Play Festival. Five are written by Montezuma County residents,... Read more

Cortez / ksjd.org

KSJD Local Newscast - September 9, 2021

KSJD Local Newscast - September 9, 2021

Southwest Health System in Cortez announced that it will require its staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment posted anew system on its website for users to view and compare data on breakthrough cases of COVID-19. For the second time in a week,... Read more

Cortez / the-journal.com

Cortez man allegedly wounds wife with knife; arrest warrant issued

Cortez man allegedly wounds wife with knife; arrest warrant issued

A 61-year-old man was issued domestic violence charges after allegedly threatening his wife and cutting her wrist with a knife Aug. 29, according to the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant for Delfino Rodriguez has been issued, but he has not been apprehended, Sheriff Steve Nowlin said Thursday. He’s... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Cortez, CO
