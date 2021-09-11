CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emporia, VA

What's up: Top news in Emporia

Emporia Daily
Emporia Daily
 5 days ago

(EMPORIA, VA) Here are today’s top stories from the Emporia area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Emporia / emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Pride of Emporia delivers school supplies

Pride of Emporia delivers school supplies

Pride of Emporia Chapter 137 gave out free hot dogs, snacks, drinks, backpacks, and school supplies on August 21. 2021. The students were allowed to pick out the backpacks and supplies of their choice. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Skipwith / emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County football game canceled

Greensville County football game canceled

The 7 p.m. Greensville vs. Bluestone football game in Skipwith tonight is canceled. The Bluestone football team is reportedly struggling with COVID-19 issues, forcing a quarantine of some of its players. Greensville (0-1) returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Thomas Jefferson in Emporia. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Virginia / emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival prep underway

Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival prep underway

As the dog days of August withered away and the calendar page flipped to September, the Virginia Peanut Festival quickly moved to center stage in Emporia-Greensville. Due to the pandemic, it appeared there would be no Virginia Peanut Festival last year. Still, the VPF Committee and Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce managed to piece together the community’s showcase event. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Emporia / rrdailyherald.com

Acree Jones Fowler Scott

Acree Jones Fowler Scott

EMPORIA, Va. — Acree Jones Fowler Scott, 90, of Emporia, Virginia, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Southern Virginia Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Magnus and Eunice Jones of Conway. She was preceded in death by her parents, Magnus and Eunice Jones; two sons, Michael... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
City
Emporia, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Emporia Daily

Emporia Daily

Emporia, VA
68
Followers
204
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Emporia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy