What's up: Top news in Emporia

Pride of Emporia delivers school supplies
Pride of Emporia Chapter 137 gave out free hot dogs, snacks, drinks, backpacks, and school supplies on August 21. 2021. The students were allowed to pick out the backpacks and supplies of their choice. Read more
Greensville County football game canceled
The 7 p.m. Greensville vs. Bluestone football game in Skipwith tonight is canceled. The Bluestone football team is reportedly struggling with COVID-19 issues, forcing a quarantine of some of its players. Greensville (0-1) returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Thomas Jefferson in Emporia. Read more
Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival prep underway
As the dog days of August withered away and the calendar page flipped to September, the Virginia Peanut Festival quickly moved to center stage in Emporia-Greensville. Due to the pandemic, it appeared there would be no Virginia Peanut Festival last year. Still, the VPF Committee and Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce managed to piece together the community’s showcase event. Read more
Acree Jones Fowler Scott
EMPORIA, Va. — Acree Jones Fowler Scott, 90, of Emporia, Virginia, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Southern Virginia Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Magnus and Eunice Jones of Conway. She was preceded in death by her parents, Magnus and Eunice Jones; two sons, Michael... Read more
