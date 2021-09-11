What's up: Top news in Emporia

Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival prep underway

As the dog days of August withered away and the calendar page flipped to September, the Virginia Peanut Festival quickly moved to center stage in Emporia-Greensville. Due to the pandemic, it appeared there would be no Virginia Peanut Festival last year. Still, the VPF Committee and Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce managed to piece together the community's showcase event.