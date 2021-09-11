CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

What's up: Top news in Gulf Shores

Gulf Shores News Watch
Gulf Shores News Watch
 5 days ago

(GULF SHORES, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Gulf Shores.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Gulf Shores / youtube.com

Red flags fly at Gulf Shores beaches

Gulf Shores / youtube.com

Gulf Shores first responders assist with hurricane Ida recovery in Hammond

Gulf Shores / levinrinkerealty.com

412 Clubhouse Drive

412 Clubhouse Drive

Hurry and get the last lot with a golf course view on Clubhouse Dr! Your builder can immediately jump right in and finish this perfectly planned, lovely home since it has been cleared and pad is already in place. All utilities have been relocated to the West lot line. See images for the house plans which will be a 1.5 story, 3 bedroom (master located down), 3.5 bath, including recreation room, study, boasting 2800 square feet with a 2-car side-entry garage. Your view off the back of the home will include majestic live oaks, views of #8 Green and #9 Tee Box of Gulf Shores Golf Club. This is a perfect location with easy access to the beautiful beaches down Ft. Morgan Rd or Gulf Shores beach public beach accesses (2.5 miles away), shopping, restaurants, Library, City Park including a dog park and Bodenhamer Rec. Center.

Gulf Shores / youtube.com

Today's Outlook for Thursday Morning, Sept. 9, 2021

ABOUT

With Gulf Shores News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

