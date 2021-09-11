What's up: Top news in Gulf Shores

412 Clubhouse Drive

Hurry and get the last lot with a golf course view on Clubhouse Dr! Your builder can immediately jump right in and finish this perfectly planned, lovely home since it has been cleared and pad is already in place. All utilities have been relocated to the West lot line. See images for the house plans which will be a 1.5 story, 3 bedroom (master located down), 3.5 bath, including recreation room, study, boasting 2800 square feet with a 2-car side-entry garage. Your view off the back of the home will include majestic live oaks, views of #8 Green and #9 Tee Box of Gulf Shores Golf Club. This is a perfect location with easy access to the beautiful beaches down Ft. Morgan Rd or Gulf Shores beach public beach accesses (2.5 miles away), shopping, restaurants, Library, City Park including a dog park and Bodenhamer Rec. Center. Read more