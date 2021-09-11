Top stories trending in Alexander

5402 Bluebird Street, Alexander, AR Presented by Mary Rose.

5402 Bluebird Street Alexander, AR 72002 Contact Mary Rose for more information. Red Door Realty Lake Norrell property just waiting for the right buyer. Mobile home refurbished with granite counters, newer kitchen cabinets with all appliances included. Corian counter tops and ceramic floors in baths. Property includes 2 wooded acres plus .50 lot with a two slip floating dock, beautiful lighted deck, sea wall with approximately100 linear feet of water frontage, concrete drive to the front door and covered parking. Property is to be sold AS-IS. *AGENTS* Please see Agent Remarks for Showings & Offers.