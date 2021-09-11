Top Elkins news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(ELKINS, WV) Here are today’s top stories from the Elkins area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Elkins area, click here.

Nathaniel Craig Pingley

Nathaniel Craig Pingley, 34, a resident of Elkins, departed this life surrounded by family on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born April 11, 1987, in Elkins, a son of Ronald Lee Pingley and Jane Nelson Pingley, who survive in Beverly. Also surviving are two... Read more

Linda Marie Pastine Kimble

Linda Marie Pastine Kimble, 67, a resident of Elkins, West Virginia, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Davis Medical Center Emergency Department. She was born Saturday, May 8, 1954, at Elkins, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Violet Heater and was raised by Stanley and Edith Shockey Pastine. Read more

Elkins Depot Welcome Center offering new brochures

ELKINS — We all constantly hear that technology is the wave of the future. You are encouraged to continually update to a new, better and faster device. It seems like things are changing daily, and to keep up to date you need to be vigilant and always aware of the next best thing. Read more

Upshur County reaches highest active COVID case total ever

ELKINS — With COVID-19 numbers continuing to rise, two local counties have reported more than 300 active cases each. Upshur County had 308 active cases according to the most recent numbers released by the Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department on Sept. 3, breaking the county’s previous record for most active cases, which was 298 on Jan. 22. Read more

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
