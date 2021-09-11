What's up: Leading stories in Ketchikan

(KETCHIKAN, AK) What’s going on in Ketchikan? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ketchikan area, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Conrad Stanley Boyd Conrad Stanley Boyd was born to Oscar and Lucille (Daniels) Boyd on June 29, 1934. He was born at Todd Cannery directly across from Angoon, Alaska. Conrad was Tlingit and of the Eagle moiety, Kaagwaantaan Clan. Belonging to the Killer Whale house, of which his late uncle, John Nelson of Angoon, was chief. Read more

LOCAL PICK

City Council to discuss replacement for Ketchikan’s retired city manager Thursday Ketchikan is on the hunt for a new city manager. The City Council is scheduled to meet Thursday to get the process going. Longtime manager Karl Amylon retired at the end of last month after 26 years leading the city. That leaves the City Council with two tasks. First, they’ll... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Ketchikan Fire Chief Hoage honored for service Ketchikan’s Borough Assembly honored retiring fire chief Abner Hoage Tuesday night. Hoage led the community’s response to COVID-19 until late July. The Assembly approved a joint resolution with the cities of Ketchikan and Saxman honoring Hoage for his work as the Emergency Operations Center Incident Commander and for his service as Ketchikan Fire Chief since 2014. Hoage is retiring October 15 and plans to move to the Lower 48 to travel and spend time with family. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE