Ketchikan, AK

What's up: Leading stories in Ketchikan

Ketchikan News Flash
 5 days ago

(KETCHIKAN, AK) What’s going on in Ketchikan? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ketchikan area, click here.

Ketchikan / ketchikandailynews.com

Conrad Stanley Boyd

Conrad Stanley Boyd was born to Oscar and Lucille (Daniels) Boyd on June 29, 1934. He was born at Todd Cannery directly across from Angoon, Alaska. Conrad was Tlingit and of the Eagle moiety, Kaagwaantaan Clan. Belonging to the Killer Whale house, of which his late uncle, John Nelson of Angoon, was chief. Read more

Ketchikan / krbd.org

City Council to discuss replacement for Ketchikan’s retired city manager Thursday

Ketchikan is on the hunt for a new city manager. The City Council is scheduled to meet Thursday to get the process going. Longtime manager Karl Amylon retired at the end of last month after 26 years leading the city. That leaves the City Council with two tasks. First, they’ll... Read more

Ketchikan / krbd.org

Ketchikan Fire Chief Hoage honored for service

Ketchikan’s Borough Assembly honored retiring fire chief Abner Hoage Tuesday night. Hoage led the community’s response to COVID-19 until late July. The Assembly approved a joint resolution with the cities of Ketchikan and Saxman honoring Hoage for his work as the Emergency Operations Center Incident Commander and for his service as Ketchikan Fire Chief since 2014. Hoage is retiring October 15 and plans to move to the Lower 48 to travel and spend time with family. Read more

Petersburg / kfsk.org

Festival keynote speaker promotes respectful use of indigenous plants

Petersburg’s Rainforest Festival is underway this week. The keynote speaker this year is Naomi Michalsen of Ketchikan. She owns Kaasei Training and Consulting, which offers workshops about the importance and power of indigenous plants and foods. She’s talking in Petersburg this week about respectful harvest and leading several sessions on collecting and preserving plants for food and medicine. Read more

Comments / 0

Ketchikan, AK
ABOUT

With Ketchikan News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

