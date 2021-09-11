News wrap: Headlines in Cadiz
Elizabeth Jean Fritz Cannon
Elizabeth Jean Fritz Cannon, 94, of Cadiz, died on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home with Bro. David Tucker officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service hour. Read more
Nicolas Virgilio "Nick" Mejia, Jr.
Nicolas Virgilio “Nick” Mejia, Jr., 86, of Cadiz, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his home in Cadiz. A native of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, he was born September 6, 1935, the son of Nicolas V. Mejia, Sr. and Gladys Cox Mejia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded... Read more
Chamber Announces Ham Fest Breakfast Canceled
Trigg County Chamber of Commerce officials have announced that due to rising COVID cases in the county, the annual Ham Festival breakfast has been canceled. Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner told the News Edge Wednesday afternoon the decision was made to cancel the breakfast because they feel it’s best under the circumstances but adds they will still host the Ham Festival recognition ceremony. Read more
Keisha Stewart Enters Plea On Theft, Other Charges Continued
Trigg County Circuit Court and presiding judge C.A. “Woody” Woodall oversaw the plea agreement of one indictment with the Commonwealth, and the continuation of two others, involving 29-year-old Hopkinsville resident Keisha Stewart during Wednesday’s “Rule Day” in Cadiz. Under the advisement of her defender, Princeton’s Matt Schalk, Stewart — currently... Read more
