Cadiz, KY

News wrap: Headlines in Cadiz

Cadiz News Flash
 5 days ago

(CADIZ, KY) Here are today’s top stories from the Cadiz area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cadiz area, click here.

Cadiz / kentuckynewera.com

Elizabeth Jean Fritz Cannon

Elizabeth Jean Fritz Cannon, 94, of Cadiz, died on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Hughart Beard & Giles Funeral Home with Bro. David Tucker officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service hour. Read more

Cadiz / kentuckynewera.com

Nicolas Virgilio “Nick” Mejia, Jr., 86, of Cadiz, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his home in Cadiz. A native of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, he was born September 6, 1935, the son of Nicolas V. Mejia, Sr. and Gladys Cox Mejia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded... Read more

Cadiz / whvoradio.com

Trigg County Chamber of Commerce officials have announced that due to rising COVID cases in the county, the annual Ham Festival breakfast has been canceled. Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner told the News Edge Wednesday afternoon the decision was made to cancel the breakfast because they feel it’s best under the circumstances but adds they will still host the Ham Festival recognition ceremony. Read more

Trigg County / wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Circuit Court and presiding judge C.A. “Woody” Woodall oversaw the plea agreement of one indictment with the Commonwealth, and the continuation of two others, involving 29-year-old Hopkinsville resident Keisha Stewart during Wednesday’s “Rule Day” in Cadiz. Under the advisement of her defender, Princeton’s Matt Schalk, Stewart — currently... Read more

It’s so sad to see keisha in trouble like this. I’ve known her and her siblings since they were little and they were good kids. I pray everything works out for her and her sister

With Cadiz News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

