What's up: Top news in Pryor

HS FOOTBALL WEEK 1 ROUNDUP: CCS, Chelsea, Collinsville earn blowout wins; Inola, Pryor, LC struggle

You’ve seen how Claremore, Verdigris and Sequoyah fared in their Week 1 matchups, now let’s take a look at some of the other teams in the Progress area. Claremore Christian, Chelsea and Collinsville struggled little in blowout victories, while Inola, Pryor and Owasso were locked in four-quarter games. Claremore Christian... Read more