What's up: Top news in Pryor
(PRYOR, OK) Here are today’s top stories from the Pryor area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pryor area, click here.
HS FOOTBALL WEEK 1 ROUNDUP: CCS, Chelsea, Collinsville earn blowout wins; Inola, Pryor, LC struggle
You’ve seen how Claremore, Verdigris and Sequoyah fared in their Week 1 matchups, now let’s take a look at some of the other teams in the Progress area. Claremore Christian, Chelsea and Collinsville struggled little in blowout victories, while Inola, Pryor and Owasso were locked in four-quarter games. Claremore Christian... Read more
Train / Pedestrian Accident in Pryor, OK
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Only one intersection was open to cross the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Pryor earlier today. The traffic was diverted for approximately three hours while the Pryor Police Department worked an accident where a train struck a pedestrian walking along the tracks. We reached out to Union... Read more
1013 Colonial Drive, Pryor, OK 74361 - Stephanie Alberty Cox - MLS 2127574
For more information visit https://1013ColonialDrivePryor.IsForSale.com 1013 Colonial Drive Pryor, OK 74361 MLS 2127574 Beds: 3Baths: 2 Building Area: 1372 Sq. Ft. Adorable Move In Ready South Pryor Home! Kitchen and dining are open to spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, eating bar, covered patio, fenced yard w/mature Pear tree and 2 storage buildings. All appliances stay. Fresh Paint, New Flooring, Brand New Bath Room Updates. Contact Agent: Stephanie Alberty Cox Lakeland Real Estate NE OK Read more
Pryor High School Partners With RSU To Offer Students The Chance To Earn College Credit
PRYOR, Oklahoma - A new partnership between Pryor High School and Rogers State University will allow high school students to earn college credit hours upon graduation. Pryor Public Schools says this is not the traditional learning style students may be used to. News on 6’s McKenzie Gladney will have the... Read more
Comments / 0