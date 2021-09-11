Show Low news wrap: What’s trending
(SHOW LOW, AZ) The news in Show Low never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Show Low area, click here.
Home For Sale: 240 N 5th Drive, Show Low, AZ 85901 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://240N5thDrive.C21.com 240 N 5th Drive Show Low, AZ 85901 MLS 10381/237191 Beds: 3 Conveniently located in town, the size of the property allow for all your toys. Come put a little sweat equity and have yourself a great summer getaway or use for year round. CASH sale due to age of home.Selling AS-IS. Contact Office: Sunshine Realty Read more
Show Low AZ - and surrounding areas Real Estate Market Update YTD through August 2021
Want to know what's happening in our Real Estate Market here in the White Mountains of Arizona ... tune in for your monthly update by subscribing below for your monthly update. Be so kind to "LIKE" the video below as well. Hoping this video and other educational / transactional videos help you and others. #TroyBrownAZ #TheBaldGuyandTeam #ShowLowAZ #ShowLowAZRealEstate #PinetopAZ #HeberAZ #LakesideAZ #exprealty #explife Read more
2021 Show Low Battle of the Bands and Vans
Thanks to everyone who voted for Centerfire and congratulations to all bands participating in the 2021 Battle of the Bands & Vans. Love Riot — 1st Place; Negative Thirty Two — 2nd Place; CenterfireBand — 3rd Place. Read more
Patrick Leyba
Patrick Henry Leyba, 44, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born July 17, 1977 in Show Low, the son of Louis B. Leyba and Andreita Sandra Romero. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 5 p.m. at St. John the Catholic Baptist Church, followed by Rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. also at the Church. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the St. Johns Catholic Cemetery. Read more
Comments / 0