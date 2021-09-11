News wrap: Top stories in Barre
(BARRE, VT) The news in Barre never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Roundup: Spaulding downs Milton, 4-2
BARRE — The Spaulding girls soccer team was determined to snap a nine-year playoff losing streak last fall. The Crimson Tide were focussed on keeping another streak intact during Wednesday’s 2021 opener. Goals by Paige Allen, Chloe Mattson, Sage MacAuley and Julia Fewer lifted the Tide to a 4-2 victory... Read more
Ron Couture
Ron Couture BARRE — Ron Couture went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Born on July 22, 1959, in Barre, he was the son of Armand and Janet (Gordon) Couture. He attended Barre schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1978. He started his career in the granite industry working at Family Memorials, a Barre shed started by his grandfather, Romulus Couture. He went on to work at Grearson and Lane, Adams Granite and then retired from Rock of Ages in 2016 after 20 years with the company. Ron was an avid outdoorsman. Some of the best times of his life were spent hunting out of the Never Home Boys camp in Canaan, Vermont, with his dad, cousins, uncles and family friends. He enjoyed fishing for brown trout at Peacham Pond and in later years, had a passion for collecting moose antler sheds, trekking many miles through the woods of the Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire to find them. Survivors include his wife, Kathy (Lee), his father, Armand, his brother, Thomas Couture, and his sisters, Cathy Murphy and Beth Couture, all of Barre; his three children, Courtland Couture, of Redwood City, California, Jacob Couture and his wife, Kirstin (Nyquist), of Woburn, Massachusetts, and Kelsey Trepanier and her husband, Jake, of Barre; his grandchildren, Rowyn and Declan Couture and Kit and Job Trepanier; and his special friend, Peter Flood. Ron was looking forward to the upcoming birth of a fifth grandchild in February. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Bible Baptist Church, 68 Vine Street, Berlin. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St,, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com. Read more
Stomping out stigma to help those with substance use disorder
Police say you can hear screaming in this video taken from a nearby home. Burlington police makes daily crime report available online. Now you can read the daily crime report yourself. Police release surveillance footage from Brighton fire investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont State Police are asking for you... Read more
Why a massive flag won’t fly in Barre on anniversary of 9/11
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Twenty years ago after the September 11th attacks, Vermont searched for answers. Barre came together and created a massive American flag, each piece crafted and stitched together by students. The flag was then strung across North Main Street. Brian Judd lives in Barre and wanted to... Read more
I think that is so disrespectful the flags that are flying in Barre were already there.How can anyone say our flag is distracting or did she come from a different country
1 like