News wrap: Top stories in Barre

Ron Couture BARRE — Ron Couture went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Born on July 22, 1959, in Barre, he was the son of Armand and Janet (Gordon) Couture. He attended Barre schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1978. He started his career in the granite industry working at Family Memorials, a Barre shed started by his grandfather, Romulus Couture. He went on to work at Grearson and Lane, Adams Granite and then retired from Rock of Ages in 2016 after 20 years with the company. Ron was an avid outdoorsman. Some of the best times of his life were spent hunting out of the Never Home Boys camp in Canaan, Vermont, with his dad, cousins, uncles and family friends. He enjoyed fishing for brown trout at Peacham Pond and in later years, had a passion for collecting moose antler sheds, trekking many miles through the woods of the Northeast Kingdom and New Hampshire to find them. Survivors include his wife, Kathy (Lee), his father, Armand, his brother, Thomas Couture, and his sisters, Cathy Murphy and Beth Couture, all of Barre; his three children, Courtland Couture, of Redwood City, California, Jacob Couture and his wife, Kirstin (Nyquist), of Woburn, Massachusetts, and Kelsey Trepanier and her husband, Jake, of Barre; his grandchildren, Rowyn and Declan Couture and Kit and Job Trepanier; and his special friend, Peter Flood. Ron was looking forward to the upcoming birth of a fifth grandchild in February. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Bible Baptist Church, 68 Vine Street, Berlin. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St,, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.