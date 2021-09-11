CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheboygan, MI

What's up: Top news in Cheboygan

Cheboygan Dispatch
Cheboygan Dispatch
 5 days ago

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Here are today’s top stories from the Cheboygan area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cheboygan area, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Cheboygan / cheboygannews.com

State Street Bridge Walk draws large crowd

State Street Bridge Walk draws large crowd

CHEBOYGAN — After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, City of Cheboygan officials were excited to bring back the State Street Bridge Walk on Labor Day. More than 270 people took part in the walk, and everyone who participated was given a certificate of completion if they wanted one. At last count, 274 of the certificates were handed out to those who walked across the bridge, but not everyone who walked across wanted a certificate. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Cheboygan / youtube.com

Ribbon Cutting at the Cheboygan Area Public Library for the Linda Neuss Room

Ribbon Cutting at the Cheboygan Area Public Library for the Linda Neuss Room

Chamber staff and ambassadors were pleased to help commemorate the renaming of Conference Room A at the Cheboygan Area Public Library to the Linda Widrig Neuss Community Room. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Cheboygan / cheboygannews.com

Help the Cheboygan Area Public Library celebrate Roald Dahl Sept. 13

Help the Cheboygan Area Public Library celebrate Roald Dahl Sept. 13

“If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.” - Roald Dahl. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilda,” “The BFG," “James and the Giant Peach,” “The Witches,” “Esio Trot,” and “The Giraffe, the Pelly, and Me” are just a few of the amazing and beloved children’s stories British author Roald Dahl gave readers. And there is a special day to applaud him and his works! Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Cheboygan County / cheboygannews.com

Gold Star monument honors families who lost loved ones to war

Gold Star monument honors families who lost loved ones to war

CHEBOYGAN — The newest addition to Cheboygan County's Veterans Memorial Park — a Gold Star Family monument — honors families of military personnel who have been killed while serving the United States in combat. "To me — outside of the six tablets — that's the most important thing in this... Read more

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheboygan, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Cheboygan, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Cheboygan Dispatch

Cheboygan Dispatch

Cheboygan, MI
30
Followers
221
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cheboygan Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy