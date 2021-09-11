What's up: Top news in Cheboygan
State Street Bridge Walk draws large crowd
CHEBOYGAN — After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, City of Cheboygan officials were excited to bring back the State Street Bridge Walk on Labor Day. More than 270 people took part in the walk, and everyone who participated was given a certificate of completion if they wanted one. At last count, 274 of the certificates were handed out to those who walked across the bridge, but not everyone who walked across wanted a certificate. Read more
Ribbon Cutting at the Cheboygan Area Public Library for the Linda Neuss Room
Chamber staff and ambassadors were pleased to help commemorate the renaming of Conference Room A at the Cheboygan Area Public Library to the Linda Widrig Neuss Community Room. Read more
Help the Cheboygan Area Public Library celebrate Roald Dahl Sept. 13
“If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely.” - Roald Dahl. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilda,” “The BFG," “James and the Giant Peach,” “The Witches,” “Esio Trot,” and “The Giraffe, the Pelly, and Me” are just a few of the amazing and beloved children’s stories British author Roald Dahl gave readers. And there is a special day to applaud him and his works! Read more
Gold Star monument honors families who lost loved ones to war
CHEBOYGAN — The newest addition to Cheboygan County's Veterans Memorial Park — a Gold Star Family monument — honors families of military personnel who have been killed while serving the United States in combat. "To me — outside of the six tablets — that's the most important thing in this... Read more
