What's up: Top news in Cheboygan

State Street Bridge Walk draws large crowd

CHEBOYGAN — After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, City of Cheboygan officials were excited to bring back the State Street Bridge Walk on Labor Day. More than 270 people took part in the walk, and everyone who participated was given a certificate of completion if they wanted one. At last count, 274 of the certificates were handed out to those who walked across the bridge, but not everyone who walked across wanted a certificate.