Eufaula, AL

Trending local news in Eufaula

 5 days ago

(EUFAULA, AL) What’s going on in Eufaula? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

The water level is holding steady, the temperature is great, the stain is just right and the ever-so-slight chop in the morning is perfect for the lipless crank bait and blade bait action. The shad are feeding just off of the outside isolated grass patches, and the chrome baits are working but they draw a lot of short strikes and foul hook ups due to the flash on the chrome. Read more

Eufaula defeated Valley in a hard-fought 26-24, 24-26, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9 victory in varsity volleyball action on Thursday. Kyla Richardson had 11 aces, three kills, three blocks and two digs for the Tigers. Fantasia Jackson had 14 assists and seven aces. Colby Ellis had 11 digs and four aces and Breanna Paige had seven kills. Read more

A local woman died after being shot multiple times last Thursday afternoon, and a suspect was arrested following a short pursuit, according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in lot 4 of Kelly’s Trailer Park.... Read more

Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt fundraiser: Each year since 2010, the Eufaula Fire & Rescue Department trades in traditional blue uniform shirts for pink during the month of October to raise awareness for breast cancer and funding for breast cancer patients. They want to turn “Eufaula Pink” on Oct. 13. ECS employees with shirts may also wear jeans on Oct. 13. All proceeds from the T-shirt sales go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Order deadline to receive them before October is Sept. 17. Short sleeve shirts are $15, and long sleeve shirts are $20. To place an order, stop by the Central Fire Station located at 115 S. Orange Ave. or contact your favorite Eufaula firefighter for details. Read more

ABOUT

With Eufaula Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

