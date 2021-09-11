Trending local news in Eufaula
(EUFAULA, AL) What’s going on in Eufaula? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Lake Eufaula fishing report
The water level is holding steady, the temperature is great, the stain is just right and the ever-so-slight chop in the morning is perfect for the lipless crank bait and blade bait action. The shad are feeding just off of the outside isolated grass patches, and the chrome baits are working but they draw a lot of short strikes and foul hook ups due to the flash on the chrome. Read more
Volleyball roundup: Eufaula wins hard-fought region match
Eufaula defeated Valley in a hard-fought 26-24, 24-26, 25-27, 25-20, 15-9 victory in varsity volleyball action on Thursday. Kyla Richardson had 11 aces, three kills, three blocks and two digs for the Tigers. Fantasia Jackson had 14 assists and seven aces. Colby Ellis had 11 digs and four aces and Breanna Paige had seven kills. Read more
Suspect arrested after Barbour County woman shot, killed
A local woman died after being shot multiple times last Thursday afternoon, and a suspect was arrested following a short pursuit, according to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to multiple reports of shots fired in lot 4 of Kelly’s Trailer Park.... Read more
Community Calendar
Breast Cancer Awareness T-shirt fundraiser: Each year since 2010, the Eufaula Fire & Rescue Department trades in traditional blue uniform shirts for pink during the month of October to raise awareness for breast cancer and funding for breast cancer patients. They want to turn “Eufaula Pink” on Oct. 13. ECS employees with shirts may also wear jeans on Oct. 13. All proceeds from the T-shirt sales go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Order deadline to receive them before October is Sept. 17. Short sleeve shirts are $15, and long sleeve shirts are $20. To place an order, stop by the Central Fire Station located at 115 S. Orange Ave. or contact your favorite Eufaula firefighter for details. Read more
