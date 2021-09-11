CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Chicago, IL

Trending local news in North Chicago

North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 5 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) Here are today’s top stories from the North Chicago area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the North Chicago area, click here.

Lake County / cbslocal.com

Search On For Deontae Wade, Who Escaped Custody As Lake County Authorities Tried To Arrest Him On Attempted Murder Warrant

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A Zion man was set to be taken off electronic monitoring when authorities in Lake County learned there was an unrelated warrant out for his arrest – but when they tried to handcuff him, he fled. At 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Deontae Wade, 26, came to the Lake County Sheriff’s Community Based Correctional Center, where he was due to have his electronic monitoring device removed – as he had finished his sentence for an unspecified crime. But just before Wade got to the building, correctional officers learned he was wanted on an arrest warrant in McHenry County for attempted... Read more

back in the good old days an escaping prisoner would of got a few in the back, now we have very dangerous person with nothing to lose on the streets.

So, I just saw a prisoner who wasn’t shackled, or handcuffed defeat the arrest of an out-of-shape police officer..smh

Fox Lake / abc7chicago.com

Schaumburg man found dead in Fox Lake after falling out of canoe

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 30-year-old Schaumburg man was found dead after he fell out of a canoe in Fox Lake Friday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office and Fox Lake police received multiple calls of a person in distress in the water at about 1:40 a.m. Read more

Why oh why would u not have a vest on especially when ones not a good swimmer ya should wear one even if you are while canoeing or tubing even water skiing. So sorry for the family my prayers go out to you.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

North Chicago / lakecountygazette.com

Patent office approves 1 patent for North Chicago innovators in week ending Aug. 22

There was one patent granted in North Chicago in the week ending Aug. 22, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is one more than the week before. The patent was for a methods of treating parkinson's disease. The patent was filed on May 4, 2020. The... Read more

Lake County / nbcchicago.com

Suspect Wanted for Attempted Murder Escapes Correctional Custody in Lake County

Police in suburban Lake County say that a man wanted on a warrant for attempted murder was able to escape custody and remains at large Thursday. According to police, Deontae Wade, 26, was returning to the Lake County Sheriff’s Community Based Correctional Center at approximately 9:20 a.m. Thursday when he was able to escape custody. Read more

