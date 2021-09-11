Trending local news in North Chicago

Search On For Deontae Wade, Who Escaped Custody As Lake County Authorities Tried To Arrest Him On Attempted Murder Warrant

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A Zion man was set to be taken off electronic monitoring when authorities in Lake County learned there was an unrelated warrant out for his arrest – but when they tried to handcuff him, he fled. At 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Deontae Wade, 26, came to the Lake County Sheriff’s Community Based Correctional Center, where he was due to have his electronic monitoring device removed – as he had finished his sentence for an unspecified crime. But just before Wade got to the building, correctional officers learned he was wanted on an arrest warrant in McHenry County for attempted... Read more