Trending local news in Selinsgrove

George R. McKee Jr., 92, Northumberland George Russell “Russ” McKee Jr., 92, Northumberland, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Nottingham Village where he has lived for the past seven years. Ever the teacher, his life inspired those who knew him to be steadfast in faith and committed to family, to work hard, and to infuse a bit of humor into the daily grind. Read more

Warrior Run edges Selinsgrove in OT SELINSGROVE — There were a lot of emotions for the Warrior Run girls soccer team Wednesday. Confidence, unease, jubilation were among the feelings the Defenders experienced in a 3-2 overtime victory over Selinsgrove in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match. “Absolutely proud of the girls tonight,” Warrior Run coach Rob... Read more

Famous artist's work to be auctioned off at Selinsgrove shop SELINSGROVE — Each month, donations of exceptional interest or especially high quality, are featured in a thrift shop’s Silent auction. This month they have a real rarity. The Mustard Seed, on Market Street, will open bids for its monthly Silent auction starting now and running through Sept. 26. Among other items, this month features a rare drawing by Florence Putterman. Read more

