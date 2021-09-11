Trending local news in Selinsgrove

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

Selinsgrove Voice
Selinsgrove Voice
 5 days ago

(SELINSGROVE, PA) The news in Selinsgrove never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Selinsgrove area, click here.

Northumberland / dailyitem.com

George R. McKee Jr., 92, Northumberland

George R. McKee Jr., 92, Northumberland

George Russell “Russ” McKee Jr., 92, Northumberland, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Nottingham Village where he has lived for the past seven years. Ever the teacher, his life inspired those who knew him to be steadfast in faith and committed to family, to work hard, and to infuse a bit of humor into the daily grind. Read more

Selinsgrove / dailyitem.com

Warrior Run edges Selinsgrove in OT

Warrior Run edges Selinsgrove in OT

SELINSGROVE — There were a lot of emotions for the Warrior Run girls soccer team Wednesday. Confidence, unease, jubilation were among the feelings the Defenders experienced in a 3-2 overtime victory over Selinsgrove in the Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match. “Absolutely proud of the girls tonight,” Warrior Run coach Rob... Read more

Selinsgrove / dailyitem.com

Famous artist's work to be auctioned off at Selinsgrove shop

Famous artist's work to be auctioned off at Selinsgrove shop

SELINSGROVE — Each month, donations of exceptional interest or especially high quality, are featured in a thrift shop’s Silent auction. This month they have a real rarity. The Mustard Seed, on Market Street, will open bids for its monthly Silent auction starting now and running through Sept. 26. Among other items, this month features a rare drawing by Florence Putterman. Read more

Shamokin / newsitem.com

Resilient Indians ready for chance to rebound Saturday

Resilient Indians ready for chance to rebound Saturday

COAL TOWNSHIP – Slow starts have hampered the Indians in their first two games, but Shamokin Area coach is pleased with the fight and resilience he sees in his team, which takes a 1-1 record into Saturday’s game (1 p.m. kickoff) against visiting Selinsgrove. Talking about last Friday night’s heartbreaking... Read more

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
ABOUT

With Selinsgrove Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

