Sullivan, MO

What's up: Top news in Sullivan

Sullivan Journal
Sullivan Journal
 5 days ago

(SULLIVAN, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Sullivan area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sullivan area, click here.

Sullivan Fire 9/11 Memorial Service Saturday Morning

The Sullivan Fire Protection District will host a 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday, September 11, the 20th anniversary of the tragic day. According to Sullivan Fire District Captain Ray Enloe, the service will be at Sullivan Station 5, located at 1230 North Church Street starting at 8:30 a.m.. Saturday. The... Read more

Katherine ‘Joan’ Adams

Katherine “Joan” Adams, 79, of Leslie, MO, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Joan was born on May 7, 1942 in Spring Bluff, MO, to James Edgar Frederick and Katherine Lucinda (DeClue) Goodman. She grew up and attended country school in Spring Bluff. Her family then moved to St. Louis for some time, where Joan attended Roosevelt High School prior to her family returning to the Spring Bluff area. Read more

Week 3 Football — Union 41, Sullivan 6

SULLIVAN — It took one play for the Union Wildcats to get onto the scoreboard. And they never looked back. Union (3-0, 1-0) won its Four Rivers Conference opener over Sullivan (1-2, 0-1), 41-6. Liam Hughes threw five touchdown passes for the Wildcats with Colton Morrow, Ryan Ewald, Kaden Motley... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Sullivan Journal

With Sullivan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

