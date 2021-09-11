What's up: Top news in Sullivan

Katherine ‘Joan’ Adams

Katherine "Joan" Adams, 79, of Leslie, MO, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Joan was born on May 7, 1942 in Spring Bluff, MO, to James Edgar Frederick and Katherine Lucinda (DeClue) Goodman. She grew up and attended country school in Spring Bluff. Her family then moved to St. Louis for some time, where Joan attended Roosevelt High School prior to her family returning to the Spring Bluff area.