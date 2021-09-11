What's up: Top news in Sullivan
Sullivan Fire 9/11 Memorial Service Saturday Morning
The Sullivan Fire Protection District will host a 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday, September 11, the 20th anniversary of the tragic day. According to Sullivan Fire District Captain Ray Enloe, the service will be at Sullivan Station 5, located at 1230 North Church Street starting at 8:30 a.m.. Saturday. The... Read more
Katherine ‘Joan’ Adams
Katherine “Joan” Adams, 79, of Leslie, MO, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Joan was born on May 7, 1942 in Spring Bluff, MO, to James Edgar Frederick and Katherine Lucinda (DeClue) Goodman. She grew up and attended country school in Spring Bluff. Her family then moved to St. Louis for some time, where Joan attended Roosevelt High School prior to her family returning to the Spring Bluff area. Read more
Week 3 Football — Union 41, Sullivan 6
SULLIVAN — It took one play for the Union Wildcats to get onto the scoreboard. And they never looked back. Union (3-0, 1-0) won its Four Rivers Conference opener over Sullivan (1-2, 0-1), 41-6. Liam Hughes threw five touchdown passes for the Wildcats with Colton Morrow, Ryan Ewald, Kaden Motley... Read more
