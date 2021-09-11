Top stories trending in Perryville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

Perryville News Watch
 5 days ago

(PERRYVILLE, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Perryville.

Perryville / coastalanglermag.com

Matt Neuling, of Perryville, Missouri, arrowed a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp on July 24 to set an alternative methods state record for the species. The fish also outweighed the existing bowfishing world record of 104-pounds, 15-ounces. Neuling was bowfishing with his buddy on Lake Perry when they both put an... Read more

Perryville / stegenherald.com

PERRYVILLE — Valle Catholic freshman runner Madelyn Griffard has proven to be a quick study of how meets run at the high school level. Griffard, who was an eighth-grader at St. Agnes last year, raced in with a second-place finish at the St. Vincent Invitational on the St. Vincent DePaul Picnic Grounds last Wednesday. Read more

Perryville / stltoday.com

Grabowski pours in a pair as Francis Howell North hands North Point first loss. Boys soccer notebook: Desloge doubles up Saturday to help John Burroughs win soccer, football games. Top 10 schedule, results. John Burroughs blanks Westminster for Metro League Tournament title. PerryvilleGA. Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)22. Bryce Brewer... Read more

Perryville / kfvs12.com

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Perryville on Thursday, September 9. The free clinic will be held at the Perry Park Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those ages 12 and older. Children under the... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Perryville News Watch

Perryville, MO
