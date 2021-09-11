Top stories trending in Perryville
(PERRYVILLE, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Perryville.
Archer Sets New World Record
Matt Neuling, of Perryville, Missouri, arrowed a 125-pound, 5-ounce bighead carp on July 24 to set an alternative methods state record for the species. The fish also outweighed the existing bowfishing world record of 104-pounds, 15-ounces. Neuling was bowfishing with his buddy on Lake Perry when they both put an... Read more
Griffard: A Quick Study
PERRYVILLE — Valle Catholic freshman runner Madelyn Griffard has proven to be a quick study of how meets run at the high school level. Griffard, who was an eighth-grader at St. Agnes last year, raced in with a second-place finish at the St. Vincent Invitational on the St. Vincent DePaul Picnic Grounds last Wednesday. Read more
Box: Perryville 6, Borgia 3
Grabowski pours in a pair as Francis Howell North hands North Point first loss. Boys soccer notebook: Desloge doubles up Saturday to help John Burroughs win soccer, football games. Top 10 schedule, results. John Burroughs blanks Westminster for Metro League Tournament title. PerryvilleGA. Dayton Strattman (#3, For, Sr.)22. Bryce Brewer... Read more
SoutheastHEALTH to hold vaccine clinic in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Perryville on Thursday, September 9. The free clinic will be held at the Perry Park Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those ages 12 and older. Children under the... Read more
