Beatrice, NE

Beatrice news digest: Top stories today

Beatrice Dispatch
Beatrice Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) The news in Beatrice never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Beatrice area, click here.

Beatrice / beatricedailysun.com

BPS students participate in spirit days to celebrate homecoming week

BPS students participate in spirit days to celebrate homecoming week

Beatrice Public School students rolled out of bed or put on their best flannel shirts Wednesday in order to celebrate homecoming week. For the elementary schools, Wednesday’s spirit day involved wearing their pajamas, whereas Beatrice High School students had a western Wednesday. “The high school came up with ‘One School,... Read more

Beatrice / sandhillsexpress.com

No kill shelter near capacity in dogs, cats due to natural disasters

No kill shelter near capacity in dogs, cats due to natural disasters

BEATRICE - The Beatrice Humane Society is one of the only animal shelters in southeast Nebraska and they are a proud no kill shelter. They work with animal shelters around the country to bring in dogs and cats that may otherwise be euthanized. Carlee Fiddes is the shelter director. “We... Read more

Beatrice / sandhillsexpress.com

Flood Communications hosting Husker Insight Luncheons in Beatrice

Flood Communications hosting Husker Insight Luncheons in Beatrice

BEATRICE, NE — Flood Communications is giving southeast Nebraskans the inside scoop on Husker football. News Channel Nebraska, KWBE and Ol’ Red 99-5 host weekly Husker Insight Luncheons at Classics Restaurant in Beatrice. HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan and the Lincoln Journal Star’s Steve Sipple alternate weeks as guest speakers. Sipple says the popularity of the event demonstrates the loyalty of Husker fans. Read more

Beatrice / newschannelnebraska.com

Historical society looks to Big Give Gage to restore historic painting

Historical society looks to Big Give Gage to restore historic painting

BEATRICE - A painting from the collection at the Gage County Historical Society is in need of repairs, and the museum is looking to the upcoming Big Give Gage Fundraiser for help. Administrator Cassandra Dean explained the significance of the painting. “So the painting is the corner of 6th/Ella,” Dean... Read more

Beatrice, NE
Beatrice, NE
