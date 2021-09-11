Beatrice news digest: Top stories today

(BEATRICE, NE) The news in Beatrice never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

BPS students participate in spirit days to celebrate homecoming week Beatrice Public School students rolled out of bed or put on their best flannel shirts Wednesday in order to celebrate homecoming week. For the elementary schools, Wednesday’s spirit day involved wearing their pajamas, whereas Beatrice High School students had a western Wednesday. “The high school came up with ‘One School,... Read more

No kill shelter near capacity in dogs, cats due to natural disasters BEATRICE - The Beatrice Humane Society is one of the only animal shelters in southeast Nebraska and they are a proud no kill shelter. They work with animal shelters around the country to bring in dogs and cats that may otherwise be euthanized. Carlee Fiddes is the shelter director. “We... Read more

Flood Communications hosting Husker Insight Luncheons in Beatrice BEATRICE, NE — Flood Communications is giving southeast Nebraskans the inside scoop on Husker football. News Channel Nebraska, KWBE and Ol’ Red 99-5 host weekly Husker Insight Luncheons at Classics Restaurant in Beatrice. HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan and the Lincoln Journal Star’s Steve Sipple alternate weeks as guest speakers. Sipple says the popularity of the event demonstrates the loyalty of Husker fans. Read more

