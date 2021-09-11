CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

What's up: Top news in Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 5 days ago

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) The news in Detroit Lakes never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Detroit Lakes area, click here.

Detroit Lakes / dl-online.com

Where were you on 9/11?

Where were you on 9/11?

On September 11, 2001, 19 al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four jumbo jet passenger planes on the East Coast. Two were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third smashed into the Pentagon at Washington, D.C., and the fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, after passengers found out about the other suicide attacks and stormed the cockpit. In all, nearly 3,000 people died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. We asked people near the Veterans Memorial Park in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday what they remembered of that day. Read more

Detroit Lakes / dl-online.com

Detroit Lakes blanks Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to clinch third straight win

Detroit Lakes blanks Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to clinch third straight win

The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team never let Walker-Hackensack-Akeley have a chance on Tuesday from the first to the final whistle. Now riding a three-game win streak, the Lakers are eyeing minor improvements that could make a big difference. Kate Stearns got the Lakers out in front in the ninth... Read more

Detroit Lakes / dl-online.com

Detroit Lakes wins first home dual of the season against Thief River Falls

Detroit Lakes wins first home dual of the season against Thief River Falls

The Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team had a strong showing in its first dual win of the season against Thief River Falls on Tuesday at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center. Faith Hamm had a great night on the block as she took part in three first-place... Read more

Fergus Falls / dl-online.com

Detroit Lakes drops both at Fergus Falls triangular

Detroit Lakes drops both at Fergus Falls triangular

Last Friday didn't go the way of the Detroit Lakes girls tennis team in Fergus Falls. The Lakers fell to Perham-New York Mills and Fergus Falls by a score of 5-2 in each match. Despite dropping all four singles matches, the Lakers picked up wins at Nos. 2 and 3... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
ABOUT

With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

