What's up: Top news in Detroit Lakes

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) The news in Detroit Lakes never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Detroit Lakes area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Where were you on 9/11? On September 11, 2001, 19 al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four jumbo jet passenger planes on the East Coast. Two were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third smashed into the Pentagon at Washington, D.C., and the fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania, after passengers found out about the other suicide attacks and stormed the cockpit. In all, nearly 3,000 people died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. We asked people near the Veterans Memorial Park in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday what they remembered of that day. Read more

LOCAL PICK

Detroit Lakes blanks Walker-Hackensack-Akeley to clinch third straight win The Detroit Lakes girls soccer team never let Walker-Hackensack-Akeley have a chance on Tuesday from the first to the final whistle. Now riding a three-game win streak, the Lakers are eyeing minor improvements that could make a big difference. Kate Stearns got the Lakers out in front in the ninth... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Detroit Lakes wins first home dual of the season against Thief River Falls The Detroit Lakes girls swimming and diving team had a strong showing in its first dual win of the season against Thief River Falls on Tuesday at the Detroit Lakes Community and Cultural Center. Faith Hamm had a great night on the block as she took part in three first-place... Read more

TOP VIEWED