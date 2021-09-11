CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jennings, LA

News wrap: Top stories in Jennings

Jennings Times
Jennings Times
 5 days ago

(JENNINGS, LA) The news in Jennings never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jennings area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Eunice / eunicetoday.com

Bobcats face rival Jennings

Bobcats face rival Jennings

The rivalry between Eunice High and Jennings continues this week as the Bulldogs visit Bobcat Field. “Anytime you get the Cats and the Dogs together it is a battle, “ Eunice head coach Andre Vige said. “Ever since 1982 that has become our most known rivalry. “I guess they still have a sour taste in their mouth since we won the state championship in 1982,” Vige said. The 1982 and 2018 state… Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Eunice / katc.com

Game of the Week: Eunice and Jennings set for tie-breaker rivalry

Game of the Week: Eunice and Jennings set for tie-breaker rivalry

Both teams are looking for first win of the season Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Jennings / jenningsdailynews.net

Albert Joseph ’T-Boy’ Seilhan

Albert Joseph ’T-Boy’ Seilhan

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Albert Joseph “T-Boy” Seilhan, 86, who passed away Aug. 28, 2021, at Jennings American Legion Hospital. Fr. Joseph Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota,... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Jennings / jenningsdailynews.net

Carl ‘Shorty’ James Trahan

Carl ‘Shorty’ James Trahan

The family and friends of Carl “Shorty” James Trahan are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 64. Funeral service for Carl Trahan will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jennings, LA
Jennings, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Jennings Times

Jennings Times

Jennings, LA
72
Followers
213
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jennings Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy