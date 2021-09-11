News wrap: Top stories in Jennings

(JENNINGS, LA) The news in Jennings never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jennings area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Bobcats face rival Jennings The rivalry between Eunice High and Jennings continues this week as the Bulldogs visit Bobcat Field. “Anytime you get the Cats and the Dogs together it is a battle, “ Eunice head coach Andre Vige said. “Ever since 1982 that has become our most known rivalry. “I guess they still have a sour taste in their mouth since we won the state championship in 1982,” Vige said. The 1982 and 2018 state… Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Game of the Week: Eunice and Jennings set for tie-breaker rivalry Both teams are looking for first win of the season Read more

TOP VIEWED

Albert Joseph ’T-Boy’ Seilhan A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Albert Joseph “T-Boy” Seilhan, 86, who passed away Aug. 28, 2021, at Jennings American Legion Hospital. Fr. Joseph Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota,... Read more

TRENDING NOW