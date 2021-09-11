News wrap: Top stories in Jennings
Bobcats face rival Jennings
The rivalry between Eunice High and Jennings continues this week as the Bulldogs visit Bobcat Field. “Anytime you get the Cats and the Dogs together it is a battle, “ Eunice head coach Andre Vige said. “Ever since 1982 that has become our most known rivalry. “I guess they still have a sour taste in their mouth since we won the state championship in 1982,” Vige said. The 1982 and 2018 state… Read more
Game of the Week: Eunice and Jennings set for tie-breaker rivalry
Both teams are looking for first win of the season Read more
Albert Joseph ’T-Boy’ Seilhan
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Albert Joseph “T-Boy” Seilhan, 86, who passed away Aug. 28, 2021, at Jennings American Legion Hospital. Fr. Joseph Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota,... Read more
Carl ‘Shorty’ James Trahan
The family and friends of Carl “Shorty” James Trahan are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 64. Funeral service for Carl Trahan will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel. Read more
