What's up: Top news in Glenwood Springs

Coroner IDs girl who died on Glenwood Caverns ride; GoFundMe page set up for family

A verified GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the 6-year-old girl killed Sunday while riding the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. "Our brother Estifanos and sister Rahel have lost their beautiful daughter Wongel Estifanos tragically in an accident on Sept 5th, 2021 while riding the Mine Drop Ride in Glenwood Springs vacationing with her family," the GoFundMe reads.