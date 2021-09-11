What's up: Top news in Glenwood Springs
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the 6-year-old girl who died at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park as Wongel Estifanos. Wongel died Sunday after “an incident” while she was on the Haunted Mine Drop ride, according to the coroner’s office and the park. The forensic pathologist identified multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. Read more
A verified GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the 6-year-old girl killed Sunday while riding the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. “Our brother Estifanos and sister Rahel have lost their beautiful daughter Wongel Estifanos tragically in an accident on Sept 5th, 2021 while riding the Mine Drop Ride in Glenwood Springs vacationing with her family,” the GoFundMe reads. Read more
Glenwood Springs airport mill levy question heads to November ballot
Glenwood Springs residents are slated to be asked in November whether to increase their property taxes to help fund a tunnel beneath Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport runway, connecting Midland Avenue to the South Bridge project. City Council members approved a resolution Sept. 2 to add a question to the November... Read more
