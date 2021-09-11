CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

What's up: Top news in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs Voice
Glenwood Springs Voice
 5 days ago

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Glenwood Springs.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Glenwood Springs / coloradosun.com

6-year-old girl who died on amusement park ride in Glenwood Springs is identified

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the 6-year-old girl who died at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park as Wongel Estifanos. Wongel died Sunday after “an incident” while she was on the Haunted Mine Drop ride, according to the coroner’s office and the park. The forensic pathologist identified multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. Read more

Glenwood Springs / aspentimes.com

Coroner IDs girl who died on Glenwood Caverns ride; GoFundMe page set up for family

A verified GoFundMe has been set up for the family of the 6-year-old girl killed Sunday while riding the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. “Our brother Estifanos and sister Rahel have lost their beautiful daughter Wongel Estifanos tragically in an accident on Sept 5th, 2021 while riding the Mine Drop Ride in Glenwood Springs vacationing with her family,” the GoFundMe reads. Read more

Glenwood Springs / msn.com

Girl Killed on Amusement Park Ride Identified as 'Beautiful, Caring, and Cheerful' 6-Year-Old

The 6-year-old girl who died after suffering fatal injuries on a ride at an amusement park in Colorado has been identified. In a press release on Tuesday, the Garfield County Coroner's Office identified the young girl as 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos. Estifanos died Sunday while riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride... Read more

Glenwood Springs / postindependent.com

Glenwood Springs airport mill levy question heads to November ballot

Glenwood Springs residents are slated to be asked in November whether to increase their property taxes to help fund a tunnel beneath Glenwood Springs Municipal Airport runway, connecting Midland Avenue to the South Bridge project. City Council members approved a resolution Sept. 2 to add a question to the November... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
