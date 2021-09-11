What's up: Top news in Florence

Positive Feedback From School Board Meeting; COVID-19 Still Prevalent; Air Quality Advisory; PeaceHealth Recognized; Antibody Therapy Available Locally

The overall consensus from the community and members of the Siuslaw School board was that the meeting last night at Hans Peterson Field was productive and positive. About 50 community members showed up representing several issues. There was support for the mask wearing mandate and those who would like to see the school year progress without it. There were also some comments regarding Critical Race Theory. The meeting also included written comments from individuals who could not attend the meeting and some comments submitted after the initial meeting had to be cancelled. For those who were against the masking of the students they were reminded that the mandate is on a 30 day review and depending on COVID-19 rates changes could come. One goal parents wanted to express was that they were going to be active and engaged with the school board with high expectations for the future. Read more