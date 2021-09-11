Trending news headlines in Ogdensburg
(OGDENSBURG, NY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ogdensburg.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Jeffery M. Fournier, 64, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Jeffery M. Fournier, 64, of Ogdensburg will be held private. Mr. Fournier died peacefully Tuesday September 7, 2021 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Robert & Lucy (Testani) Fournier. Arrangements... Read more
Michael J. Stacey
Funeral services for Michael J. Stacey, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg with Deacon Dave Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM up until the time of services at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be at a later date. Mr. Stacey passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Stacey of Ogdensburg, NY; his three children, Dr. Steven Stacey and his significant other, Jeff Hoover, of Liverpool, NY, Elizabeth Wright and her husband, Kevin, of Syracuse, NY, and Emily Stacey and her significant other, Trace Altieri, of Elmira, NY; his grandchildren, Carter Wright, Ava Wright and Damon Altieri; two sisters, Mary Cassada of Norfork, NY and Lynne Loudon and her husband, Robert of Parma, OH; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his brothers, Thomas G. Stacey and Stephen Stacey. Read more
ACCO Brands to close Ogdensburg warehouse
OGDENSBURG — ACCO Brands will be closing its Canadian warehouse operations at its Ogdensburg facility by the end of the year, reportedly resulting in the loss of 30-plus jobs. A letter given to an ACCO Brands employee and obtained by the Watertown Times states that ACCO Brands USA LLC will... Read more
Ogdensburg’s first responders recall 9/11 experiences 20 years later
OGDENSBURG — Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaeda terrorist attacks on New York City and the Pentagon, a horrific event that killed 2,977 people from 93 nations. The morning of Sept. 11, 2001, now often referred to as “9/11,” is etched into the memories of those old... Read more
Comments / 0