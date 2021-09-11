Trending news headlines in Ogdensburg

Michael J. Stacey

Funeral services for Michael J. Stacey, age 71, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg with Deacon Dave Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM up until the time of services at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be at a later date. Mr. Stacey passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Stacey of Ogdensburg, NY; his three children, Dr. Steven Stacey and his significant other, Jeff Hoover, of Liverpool, NY, Elizabeth Wright and her husband, Kevin, of Syracuse, NY, and Emily Stacey and her significant other, Trace Altieri, of Elmira, NY; his grandchildren, Carter Wright, Ava Wright and Damon Altieri; two sisters, Mary Cassada of Norfork, NY and Lynne Loudon and her husband, Robert of Parma, OH; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his brothers, Thomas G. Stacey and Stephen Stacey.