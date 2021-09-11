CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Top Fort Bragg news stories

(FORT BRAGG, CA) What’s going on in Fort Bragg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Bragg area, click here.

Fort Bragg / advocate-news.com

Due to unforeseen computer problems, we were unable to run this column last week. Although First Friday has passed, please note that the artists’ shows through the end of September. When visiting galleries, please observe the current mandated public health precautions. Art Explorers. An art studio and gallery serving adult... Read more

Fort Bragg / mendocinobeacon.com

• J. S. Cotton, principal of the Fort Bragg High School, reports that 32 have thus far signed up for the part-time night school work. It is likely that there will be quite a few more entries during the next week or so. • Mendocino County’s tax rate for the... Read more

Fort Bragg / advocate-news.com

Please send listings to events@advocate-news.com. All phone numbers are area code 707, unless listed otherwise. AA (Alcoholics Anonymous): 877-546-9286. Al-Anon: All conference call meetings: Sunday Parents Al-Anon, 7 p.m. 1-503-300-6851, Conf. Code 628355. Monday Fort Bragg Al-Anon, noon, 1-651-369-9478, Conf. Code: 559765. Wednesday Mendocino Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m. 1-651-369-9478. Conf. Code 798298. Friday Step, Tradition, and Concept Al-Anon, 11 a.m. 1-651-369-9478. Conf. Code 991951. Read more

Fort Bragg / advocate-news.com

Holy Cow, there are Holy Goats on the golf course. Last week a Holy Goat fence was erected on the slope to the right and below the eighth tee box. The fence is electric to keep the goats retained so don’t be tempted to touch. The Holy Goats are owned and operated by the Rev. Matthew Davis. Their job on the Little River Golf Course is to consume poison oak, brambles and unwanted vegetation. Course management asks that golfers do not try to retrieve that errant ball that lands among the goats. Please respect the temporary fence and drop a ball. Management thanks you. However, if you see your ball heading inside the goat fence how do you shout fore in goat? Lindy Peters says baaa ba while Pro Shop manager Kathy Shepley says ba baaa is the correct way to say fore in goat. Bill Speake maintains baaa is the way, Jason Carmichael bleated out baabaa as fore in golf while John Johansen shouted out baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Golfers who have played with John know that when John yells fore from the eighth tee he can be heard in Fort Bragg. Read more

