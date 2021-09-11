Trending local news in Steamboat Springs
(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Steamboat Springs.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Steamboat Springs area, click here.
Steamboat City Council redirects short-term rental talk, asks Planning Commission to slow down overlay zones
Steamboat Springs City Council directed the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday night to shift gears on making policy around short-term rentals. Originally, City Council asked Planning Commission members to review a map of the city and vote on where overlay zones prohibiting short-term rentals could be placed. But during Tuesday’s meeting, City Council members adjusted course and asked commissioners to have a non-vote discussion about overlay zones. Read more
VF sells travel-bag company that it had planned to close by year's end
A former VF executive who oversaw Eagle Creek and other emerging brands purchased the company, which he plans to headquarter in Steamboat Springs. Read more
Steamboat's Kagan wins at Vail Mountain as Sailors golf takes 2nd
From left, Travis Seitz, Mike Dinapoli, Charlie Thompson, Jeremy Nolting, and Colin Kagan earned the Steamboat Springs High School boys golf team second at the Vail Mountain Invitational on Tuesday. Darlene Nolting/Courtesy photo Once again, the Sailors boys golf team proved to be a worthy... Read more
Incident at a bar: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 7
12:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a suspicious incident at a bar in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. 11:20 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a noninjury vehicle crash in the nine block of Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek. 10:17 a.m.... Read more
Comments / 0