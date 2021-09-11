Trending local news in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat City Council redirects short-term rental talk, asks Planning Commission to slow down overlay zones

Steamboat Springs City Council directed the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday night to shift gears on making policy around short-term rentals. Originally, City Council asked Planning Commission members to review a map of the city and vote on where overlay zones prohibiting short-term rentals could be placed. But during Tuesday’s meeting, City Council members adjusted course and asked commissioners to have a non-vote discussion about overlay zones. Read more