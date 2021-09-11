Trending local news in Arkadelphia
Inside Badger Football | September 8, 2021
Produced by the Rogers Department of Communications & Ouachita Sports Digital Network | Ouachita Baptist University Read more
James Patrick Adcock
James Patrick Adcock, of Arkadelphia, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born December 27, 1936, in Russellville, Ark., to the late Everett Benjamin and Mae Renfroe Adcock. Pat is also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Milloway Adcock. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Wayne Neel, a grandson, Luke Neel (Tina), a granddaughter, Elizabeth Berry (Mitchell), a sister, Pam Thomas and three great-grandchildren: Rebecca Neel, EmiLou Neel, and Everett Berry all of Arkadelphia. Read more
Ouachita posts highest enrollment in 55 years and other records
Ouachita Baptist University has set several enrollment records for the Fall 2021 semester, including the school’s highest total enrollment in 55 years as well as the largest freshman class, best freshman-to-sophomore retention rate and highest four-year graduation rate on record. “Students are coming to, staying at and graduating from Ouachita... Read more
Natalee Elain Smithey Starnes
ARKADELPHIA — Natalee Elaine Smithey Starnes age 32, of Arkadelphia, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. She was born June 9, 1989 in Dallas, TX to Mark David and Marla Davis Smithey. She attended school at White Oak ISD and Diana ISD where she was involved in the Ag program there and horse judging as well as a member of the 4H Club and also showed her love for horses in horse competitions, in and around the State of Texas. She graduated from Diana High School in 2007. She attended aesthetician school in Scottsdale, AZ. While living in Longview, she worked at Heaton Eye Associates, where she built relationships with the patients there and looked forward to helping them each day. Read more
