CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkadelphia, AR

Trending local news in Arkadelphia

Arkadelphia Today
Arkadelphia Today
 5 days ago

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) What’s going on in Arkadelphia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Arkadelphia area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Arkadelphia / youtube.com

Inside Badger Football | September 8, 2021

Inside Badger Football | September 8, 2021

Produced by the Rogers Department of Communications & Ouachita Sports Digital Network | Ouachita Baptist University Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Arkadelphia / arkansasonline.com

James Patrick Adcock

James Patrick Adcock

James Patrick Adcock, of Arkadelphia, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born December 27, 1936, in Russellville, Ark., to the late Everett Benjamin and Mae Renfroe Adcock. Pat is also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Milloway Adcock. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Wayne Neel, a grandson, Luke Neel (Tina), a granddaughter, Elizabeth Berry (Mitchell), a sister, Pam Thomas and three great-grandchildren: Rebecca Neel, EmiLou Neel, and Everett Berry all of Arkadelphia. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Arkadelphia / obu.edu

Ouachita posts highest enrollment in 55 years and other records

Ouachita posts highest enrollment in 55 years and other records

Ouachita Baptist University has set several enrollment records for the Fall 2021 semester, including the school’s highest total enrollment in 55 years as well as the largest freshman class, best freshman-to-sophomore retention rate and highest four-year graduation rate on record. “Students are coming to, staying at and graduating from Ouachita... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Arkadelphia / news-journal.com

Natalee Elain Smithey Starnes

Natalee Elain Smithey Starnes

ARKADELPHIA — Natalee Elaine Smithey Starnes age 32, of Arkadelphia, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. She was born June 9, 1989 in Dallas, TX to Mark David and Marla Davis Smithey. She attended school at White Oak ISD and Diana ISD where she was involved in the Ag program there and horse judging as well as a member of the 4H Club and also showed her love for horses in horse competitions, in and around the State of Texas. She graduated from Diana High School in 2007. She attended aesthetician school in Scottsdale, AZ. While living in Longview, she worked at Heaton Eye Associates, where she built relationships with the patients there and looked forward to helping them each day. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
Arkadelphia, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Arkadelphia Today

Arkadelphia Today

Arkadelphia, AR
43
Followers
214
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Arkadelphia Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy