New Ulm, MN

What's up: Leading stories in New Ulm

New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 5 days ago

(NEW ULM, MN) Here are today’s top stories from the New Ulm area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the New Ulm area, click here.

New Ulm / keyc.com

MLC football looks forward to home opener

MLC football looks forward to home opener

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Martin Luther College football team opened up the season on the road at Concordia-Wisconsin with a one-score loss. Joining me now is head coach Mark Stein. Didn’t turn out the way you guys would have liked, but very good performance in the loss. “Yeah,... Read more

New Ulm / keyc.com

Feeding Our Communities Partners' Cirque Du Crave making a comeback

Feeding Our Communities Partners’ Cirque Du Crave making a comeback

The Mayo Clinic Health System is inviting people 16 years or older to join the virtual challenge. The celebration begins on Friday with Queeraoke at the Loose Moose Saloon. “Back in the Day” throwback event to raise money for cancer research. Updated: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT. DJs... Read more

New Ulm / nujournal.com

Ready for opening

Ready for opening

Tomorrow, New Ulm will become a two Kwik Trip town. The new Kwik Trip on 16th North and Broadway will. officially open for business 5 a.m. Friday, September 10. The new Kwik Trip was constructed in the former Running’s. parking lot. Construction began last spring. Read more

New Ulm / nujournal.com

United Prairie donates to Southern MN Crisis Nursery

United Prairie donates to Southern MN Crisis Nursery

NEW ULM – United Prairie in New Ulm recently raised $1,000 through its Denim for Dollars program. Those funds were donated to Southern MN Crisis Nursery. The organization provides a temporary, safe, and loving environment for children while supporting and strengthening families experiencing stressful situations. Denim for Dollars is a... Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

