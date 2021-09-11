CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

What's up: Leading stories in Jamestown

Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 5 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, ND) What’s going on in Jamestown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jamestown area, click here.

Stutsman County

Increase in COVID cases in Stutsman County concerns health officials

Increase in COVID cases in Stutsman County concerns health officials

Stutsman County has 82 positive cases of coronavirus, and the rising number of cases is concerning local health officials. “We’re on the same trajectory as last year at this time,” said Robin Iszler, unit administrator, Central Valley Health District. “Because the delta variant which is the predominant strain that’s circulating right now in North Dakota is highly more contagious so it’s spreading more rapidly amongst the population.” Read more

how are these cases being determined? is it from using the faulty pcr test. How do we know it's not just a cold or flu?

Jamestown

Gospel Music Jamboree Returns Sunday

Gospel Music Jamboree Returns Sunday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The annual Gospel Music Jamboree will make its return on Sunday, September 12th at Temple Baptist Church. Organizer Christine Witt says the fun, relaxing Sunday event will feature classic gospel music. Local favorites including Bernie Satrom and his performance of “The Long Black Train” will return... Read more

Jamestown

Birth reported Sept. 9, 2021

Birth reported Sept. 9, 2021

One birth was reported Thursday by Jamestown Regional Medical Center. Sept. 8, girl, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, to Daphne and Adam Schlepp, Kulm, North Dakota. Read more

Jamestown

Jamestown AAUW celebrating Museum Day

Jamestown AAUW celebrating Museum Day

Jamestown AAUW will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, to celebrate Museum Day at the National Buffalo Museum located near Frontier Village. Museum Day is an annual celebration of curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket and the National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown is on the list. Read more

Jamestown, ND
Jamestown Post

Jamestown Post

Jamestown, ND
