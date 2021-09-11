What's up: Leading stories in Jamestown

(JAMESTOWN, ND) What’s going on in Jamestown? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Jamestown area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Increase in COVID cases in Stutsman County concerns health officials Stutsman County has 82 positive cases of coronavirus, and the rising number of cases is concerning local health officials. “We’re on the same trajectory as last year at this time,” said Robin Iszler, unit administrator, Central Valley Health District. “Because the delta variant which is the predominant strain that’s circulating right now in North Dakota is highly more contagious so it’s spreading more rapidly amongst the population.” Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Gospel Music Jamboree Returns Sunday JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The annual Gospel Music Jamboree will make its return on Sunday, September 12th at Temple Baptist Church. Organizer Christine Witt says the fun, relaxing Sunday event will feature classic gospel music. Local favorites including Bernie Satrom and his performance of “The Long Black Train” will return... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Birth reported Sept. 9, 2021 One birth was reported Thursday by Jamestown Regional Medical Center. Sept. 8, girl, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, to Daphne and Adam Schlepp, Kulm, North Dakota. Read more

TRENDING NOW