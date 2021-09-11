CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, AR

Top Magnolia news stories

 5 days ago

(MAGNOLIA, AR) Here are today’s top stories from the Magnolia area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Magnolia / saumag.edu

Student Spotlight: David O’Dell

Please tell us about your future plans once you graduate from Southern Arkansas University. As of now I’m not entirely sure as to what I am planning on doing when I graduate, but I am looking to take an internship in the IT field. How are your experiences in the... Read more

El Dorado / nwaonline.com

RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: Craft pizzeria sets opening date in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District; Little Rock rooftop bar's reopening delayed

[email protected], an offshoot of Magnolia's popular Mule Kick, is set to open Sept. 23 in the former Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St. in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District. A soft opening starts Tuesday and runs through a seated, invitation-only dinner Sept. 22, according to an email invitation from... Read more

Columbia County / magnoliareporter.com

HEALTH in Columbia County issues 250 school supply backpacks

HEALTH in Columbia County on August 14 conducted its drive-through Back 2 School Bash at the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia. Thanks to sponsors and partners, HEALTH of Columbia County handed out 250 backpacks full of supplies, and about 50 more unfilled backpacks. In addition to the backpacks and... Read more

Columbia County / magnoliareporter.com

Justices examine new Magnolia-Columbia County rescue truck

Columbia County’s newest emergency service vehicle was on full display Tuesday evening in downtown Magnolia. The rescue truck was hand-delivered from Pennsylvania in August after more than a year of planning and outfitting. The Dodge Ram 3500 quad cab is now one of the most advanced emergency vehicles in the. Read more

Not enough truely happens for us to have taxes rise for this. Magnolia is always just trying to show off

