Winnemucca, NV

Winnemucca news digest: Top stories today

Winnemucca Daily
 5 days ago

(WINNEMUCCA, NV)

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Winnemucca / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 3465 Mandy Lane, Winnemucca, NV 89445-0000 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://3465MandyLane.C21.com 3465 Mandy Lane Winnemucca, NV 89445-0000 MLS 210013455 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 2079 Sq. Ft. Contact Office: Sonoma Realty Read more

Nevada / usnews.com

Northern Nevada Wild-Horse Roundup Aims to Move 600 Animals

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Federal officials hope to catch and put up for sale or adoption about 600 wild horses roaming on about a 440-square-mile (1,140-square-kilometer) management area in north-central Nevada. The wild-horse roundup announced by the Bureau of Land Management on Thursday is set to run for up to... Read more

Winnemucca / elkodaily.com

Outside Guide: Get outside and cook!

September at Nevada Outdoor School means it is Dutch Oven time! Our 13th Annual Buckaroo Dutch Oven Cook Off fundraiser will be held at noon on Sept. 11 in Vesco Park, Winnemucca. If you have been curious about Dutch Oven cooking, then come out and talk with our local experts while tasting their delicious creations. Dutch oven cooking is an easy way to cook delicious food and fill stomachs that are hungry from a day outdoors. Read more

The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
Winnemucca, NV
Nevada Government
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Winnemucca Daily

Winnemucca, NV
With Winnemucca Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

