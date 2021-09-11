Winnemucca news digest: Top stories today
For more information visit http://3465MandyLane.C21.com 3465 Mandy Lane Winnemucca, NV 89445-0000 MLS 210013455 Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 Building Area: 2079 Sq. Ft. Contact Office: Sonoma Realty Read more
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Federal officials hope to catch and put up for sale or adoption about 600 wild horses roaming on about a 440-square-mile (1,140-square-kilometer) management area in north-central Nevada. The wild-horse roundup announced by the Bureau of Land Management on Thursday is set to run for up to... Read more
September at Nevada Outdoor School means it is Dutch Oven time! Our 13th Annual Buckaroo Dutch Oven Cook Off fundraiser will be held at noon on Sept. 11 in Vesco Park, Winnemucca. If you have been curious about Dutch Oven cooking, then come out and talk with our local experts while tasting their delicious creations. Dutch oven cooking is an easy way to cook delicious food and fill stomachs that are hungry from a day outdoors. Read more
