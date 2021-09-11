News wrap: Top stories in Union City

(UNION CITY, TN) The news in Union City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOW

GUEST SPEAKER GUEST SPEAKER — Obion County native Stephen Vaden, who serves as a judge on the United States Court of International Trade, was the main speaker at Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation’s annual banquet Tuesday night. He, along with his guest Catherine Eschbach (right) of Houston, spoke with Christian Kirkland Lattus (left) of Hickman, Ky., and Chelsea Ursery of Union City following the event at Discovery Park of America. Read more

TOP VIEWED

UC Students Nominated For Prestigious Heisman Scholarships Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s representatives for the prestigious Heisman High School Scholarship check all the boxes for the esteemed award. Sophie Theobald and Carter Bondurant have been nominated by UCHS administration as the school’s candidates for the 27th annual nationwide honor that recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom, athletics, and, most importantly, within their communities. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

All tickets for UC-TCA football sold electronically All tickets to Friday night’s Union City High School football game at Trinity Christian Academy in Jackson will be sold electronically. Tickets can be purchased via the following GoFan link at any time, including just before entering the stadium:. No cash transactions will be accepted at the gate. TSSAA and... Read more

LATEST NEWS