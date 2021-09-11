News wrap: Top stories in Union City
(UNION CITY, TN) The news in Union City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
GUEST SPEAKER
GUEST SPEAKER — Obion County native Stephen Vaden, who serves as a judge on the United States Court of International Trade, was the main speaker at Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation’s annual banquet Tuesday night. He, along with his guest Catherine Eschbach (right) of Houston, spoke with Christian Kirkland Lattus (left) of Hickman, Ky., and Chelsea Ursery of Union City following the event at Discovery Park of America. Read more
UC Students Nominated For Prestigious Heisman Scholarships
Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s representatives for the prestigious Heisman High School Scholarship check all the boxes for the esteemed award. Sophie Theobald and Carter Bondurant have been nominated by UCHS administration as the school’s candidates for the 27th annual nationwide honor that recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom, athletics, and, most importantly, within their communities. Read more
All tickets for UC-TCA football sold electronically
All tickets to Friday night’s Union City High School football game at Trinity Christian Academy in Jackson will be sold electronically. Tickets can be purchased via the following GoFan link at any time, including just before entering the stadium:. No cash transactions will be accepted at the gate. TSSAA and... Read more
Discovery Park’s “Canstruction” To Return Bigger Than Ever
Union City, Tenn. – Discovery Park of America will once again host Canstruction, an international charity competition where architects, engineers, contractors, teachers and the students they mentor compete to design and build giant structures made from full cans of food. Thanks to generous support from Carol and Bill Latimer, Ben... Read more
Comments / 0