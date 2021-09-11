CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

News wrap: Top stories in Union City

Union City Times
Union City Times
 5 days ago

(UNION CITY, TN) The news in Union City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Obion County / nwtntoday.com

GUEST SPEAKER

GUEST SPEAKER

GUEST SPEAKER — Obion County native Stephen Vaden, who serves as a judge on the United States Court of International Trade, was the main speaker at Obion County Joint Economic Development Corporation’s annual banquet Tuesday night. He, along with his guest Catherine Eschbach (right) of Houston, spoke with Christian Kirkland Lattus (left) of Hickman, Ky., and Chelsea Ursery of Union City following the event at Discovery Park of America. Read more

Union City / radionwtn.com

UC Students Nominated For Prestigious Heisman Scholarships

UC Students Nominated For Prestigious Heisman Scholarships

Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s representatives for the prestigious Heisman High School Scholarship check all the boxes for the esteemed award. Sophie Theobald and Carter Bondurant have been nominated by UCHS administration as the school’s candidates for the 27th annual nationwide honor that recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom, athletics, and, most importantly, within their communities. Read more

Union City / thunderboltradio.com

All tickets for UC-TCA football sold electronically

All tickets for UC-TCA football sold electronically

All tickets to Friday night’s Union City High School football game at Trinity Christian Academy in Jackson will be sold electronically. Tickets can be purchased via the following GoFan link at any time, including just before entering the stadium:. No cash transactions will be accepted at the gate. TSSAA and... Read more

Union City / radionwtn.com

Discovery Park’s “Canstruction” To Return Bigger Than Ever

Discovery Park’s “Canstruction” To Return Bigger Than Ever

Union City, Tenn. – Discovery Park of America will once again host Canstruction, an international charity competition where architects, engineers, contractors, teachers and the students they mentor compete to design and build giant structures made from full cans of food. Thanks to generous support from Carol and Bill Latimer, Ben... Read more

The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
With Union City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

