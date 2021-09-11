CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, TN

What's up: News headlines in Covington

 5 days ago

(COVINGTON, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Covington area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Covington area, click here.

Covington / actionnews5.com

Food pantry truck stolen from church in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) -The Bread of Life Food Pantry truck was stolen from First United Methodist Church in Covington overnight. The church serves as a hub with partner churches and school groups that hold food drives and then do food distributions and feed those in need in Tipton County every Saturday morning. Read more

Covington / millington-news.com

Millington on the defense against Covington

The Millington Lady Trojans used a visit to Memphis earlier in the week to prepare for a tough district challenge Thursday evening. The Harding Academy Lady Lions gave Millington an 8-1 lesson in preparation for the Covington Lady Chargers. Covington came to Hornet Field looking to hand Millington its first loss in league play. The Lady Trojans were ready for everything the Lady Chargers brought in the 80 minutes to prevail 2-1. After a scoreless first half, Millington took a 1-0 lead early in the second half when senior Koreena Bedford scored on a penalty kick. Just minutes later Covington tied the game at 1-1. Read more

Covington / youtube.com

Covington Public Works Committee meeting - Sept 7, 2021

The City of Covington Public Works Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Covington City Hall, Covington, Tenn. Read more

Covington / covingtonleader.com

Covington High volleyball, cross country off to fast starts

The Covington Lady Charger volleyball squad keeps piling up the wins. They are 10-3 overall and 4-0 in District 14 AA play. Covington dropped Bolivar on Sept. 7, blanking the Lady Tigers in three sets, 25-9, 25-15 25-7. The Lady Chargers recorded 31 aces and 19 kills in the match. Charleigh Cole led the way with 12 aces. E J McCalla had 6 aces, Madie Rose 2, Gracyn Ramsey 3 and Audrey Glass 8. Anna Gover smashed 4 kills, Emma Bowie had 8, McCalla and Kaleigh Easley 3 each and Katherine Connell and Glass 1 apiece. Read more

