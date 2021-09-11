What's up: News headlines in Covington

Millington on the defense against Covington

The Millington Lady Trojans used a visit to Memphis earlier in the week to prepare for a tough district challenge Thursday evening. The Harding Academy Lady Lions gave Millington an 8-1 lesson in preparation for the Covington Lady Chargers. Covington came to Hornet Field looking to hand Millington its first loss in league play. The Lady Trojans were ready for everything the Lady Chargers brought in the 80 minutes to prevail 2-1. After a scoreless first half, Millington took a 1-0 lead early in the second half when senior Koreena Bedford scored on a penalty kick. Just minutes later Covington tied the game at 1-1.