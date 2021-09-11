News wrap: Top stories in Escanaba
(ESCANABA, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Escanaba.
here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
Bonifas Art Center to present “Journey through Mental Health”
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center is putting final touches on its newest art show “Journey through Mental Health.”. The Bonifas wants people to know that viewer discretion is advised. Several art pieces weren’t originally created for the public to see. The purpose of the show is to... Read more
Kitchen Fire In Escanaba Sends One To Burn Center
LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/9/2021
LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/9/2021 Read more
Logging expo begins today in Escanaba
ESCANABA — After a year off for the pandemic, the Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo will be back in full-swing as the Great Lakes Timber Processionals Association brings the show back to Escanaba Thursday through Saturday. The expo, formerly known as the Logging Congress, has been running consistently... Read more
