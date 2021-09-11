CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

News wrap: Top stories in Escanaba

Escanaba Bulletin
 5 days ago

(ESCANABA, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Escanaba.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Escanaba area, click here.

Escanaba / uppermichiganssource.com

Bonifas Art Center to present “Journey through Mental Health”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bonifas Art Center is putting final touches on its newest art show “Journey through Mental Health.”. The Bonifas wants people to know that viewer discretion is advised. Several art pieces weren’t originally created for the public to see. The purpose of the show is to... Read more

Escanaba / youtube.com

Kitchen Fire In Escanaba Sends One To Burn Center

Read more

Marquette County / youtube.com

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/9/2021

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/9/2021 Read more

Escanaba / dailypress.net

Logging expo begins today in Escanaba

ESCANABA — After a year off for the pandemic, the Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo will be back in full-swing as the Great Lakes Timber Processionals Association brings the show back to Escanaba Thursday through Saturday. The expo, formerly known as the Logging Congress, has been running consistently... Read more

