Tomah, WI

Tomah news digest: Top stories today

Tomah Today
Tomah Today
 5 days ago

(TOMAH, WI) The news in Tomah never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Tomah / wxow.com

Tomah dominates MVC meet

Tomah dominates MVC meet

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Tomah placed the top three golfers to easily win the team title at Wednesday's MVC Meet at Cedar Creek in Onalaska. Sophie Pokela led the way with a 77. Tomah's Brin Neuman shot an 81 and teammate Ameilia Zingler had an 85. Tomah had a team total... Read more

Tomah / lacrossetribune.com

High school golf: Tomah girls win a pair of MVC meets

High school golf: Tomah girls win a pair of MVC meets

ONALASKA — The Tomah High School girls golf team won two MVC meets at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Wednesday. The Timberwolves shot a collective 164 on the front nine and a collective 168 on the back to win both nine-hole competitions over second-place Onalaska. The Hilltoppers shot... Read more

Tomah / news8000.com

Tomah golf wins at Cedar Creek

Tomah golf wins at Cedar Creek

Tomah girls golf earned two team victories at Wednesday’s MVC meet at Cedar Creek. The meet used the front nine for one meet, and the back nine for another meet. Tomah beat out Onalaska in each meet, and Tomah’s Sophie Pokela was the top individual each time. Final scores are... Read more

Tomah / wwisradio.com

Eugene F. Fisher

Eugene F. Fisher

Eugene F. Fisher, age 94, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Touch of Home in Tomah. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freedom Honor Flight or Hospice Touch in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. Read more

CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
