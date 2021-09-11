Tomah news digest: Top stories today
Tomah dominates MVC meet
Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Tomah placed the top three golfers to easily win the team title at Wednesday's MVC Meet at Cedar Creek in Onalaska. Sophie Pokela led the way with a 77. Tomah's Brin Neuman shot an 81 and teammate Ameilia Zingler had an 85. Tomah had a team total... Read more
Eugene F. Fisher
Eugene F. Fisher, age 94, of Tomah, WI, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Touch of Home in Tomah. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Freedom Honor Flight or Hospice Touch in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. Read more
