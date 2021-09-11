What's up: Leading stories in Warren

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

(WARREN, PA) The news in Warren never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Invitational success

The Warren Area High School cross country team performed well at the Rocket Invite in Titusville, highlighted by three varsity medalists in Katie Beyer 20:49 (10th), Shyann Rulander 21:09 (14th), and Hugh Harrison 17:44 (14th). The junior high girls ran away from the field to claim the team title. They were led by Lilly Newton (second), Morgan Alexander (fourth), and Lauren Fajbik (10th). To round out the scoring, Lucy Harrison (15th), Emma Peterson (35th), and Lorali Johnson (41st) had strong days as well. "It was really great to see the girls start so strong this year," Coach Kevin Dustin said. "They set some big goals for their team and we believe they can do it. Overall, for the first race of the year, we had a lot of positive performances. We will be back at this course come the end of October for the D10 Championship meet. It is good to know how we run on that course and what exactly we need to work on to perform our best there." In photo above, kneeling from the left, are Lorali Johnson, Morgan Alexander, Lilly Newton, Lucy Harrison, Lauren Fajbik and Emma Peterson. Standing are Shyann Rulander, Katie Beyer and Hugh Harrison.

Barbara Rosenquist

Barbara J. Rosenquist, 76, of Warren, PA, died Wednesday morning, September 8, 2021, at Warren General Hospital, Warren, PA., after a short battle with cancer. She was born April 13, 1945, in Warren, PA. Barb was the daughter of Michael and Rose Pasquino Zaffino. She was a lifelong Warren area resident. She was a 1963 graduate of Warren High School. Barb was employed for 20 years, with the Warren Public Library Association as a librarian. She was a member of Holy Redeemer R.C. Church. Barb is lovingly remembered for being a great wife, the best mother ever, grandmother, great grandmother. She en-joyed reading, going to sunset bay, watching her soap opera and is known for her spunky sense of humor. She is famous for her chocolate chip cookies.

Mary L. Gnage

Mary L. Mazzuca Gnage, 88, of Warren, PA., died Tuesday morning, September 7, 2021, at Rouse Home, Youngsville, PA. Mary was born December 27, 1932, in Warren, PA. She was the daughter of Michael Angelo and Rose Isabel Scalise Mazzuca. She was a lifelong Warren area resident and a 1950...

Kay L. Elder

Kay L. Elder, 84, formerly of Chandlers Valley, passed away September 7, 2021 at Heritage Village in Gerry, NY. Kay was born August 10, 1937 to the late Homer Proctor and Clara Hilliker Proctor Mitchell. She worked at Warren General Hospital for several years in the dietary department. She enjoyed camping, sewing, knitting, ceramics and loved spending time with her family and friends.

