What's up: Leading stories in Warren

Invitational success

The Warren Area High School cross country team performed well at the Rocket Invite in Titusville, highlighted by three varsity medalists in Katie Beyer 20:49 (10th), Shyann Rulander 21:09 (14th), and Hugh Harrison 17:44 (14th). The junior high girls ran away from the field to claim the team title. They were led by Lilly Newton (second), Morgan Alexander (fourth), and Lauren Fajbik (10th). To round out the scoring, Lucy Harrison (15th), Emma Peterson (35th), and Lorali Johnson (41st) had strong days as well. "It was really great to see the girls start so strong this year," Coach Kevin Dustin said. "They set some big goals for their team and we believe they can do it. Overall, for the first race of the year, we had a lot of positive performances. We will be back at this course come the end of October for the D10 Championship meet. It is good to know how we run on that course and what exactly we need to work on to perform our best there." In photo above, kneeling from the left, are Lorali Johnson, Morgan Alexander, Lilly Newton, Lucy Harrison, Lauren Fajbik and Emma Peterson. Standing are Shyann Rulander, Katie Beyer and Hugh Harrison.