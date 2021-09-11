Top stories trending in La Grande

(LA GRANDE, OR) What’s going on in La Grande? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the La Grande area, click here.

TRENDING NOW

Exhibit salutes 9/11 heroes LA GRANDE — Four Union County students, who were not alive on Sept. 11, 2001, are helping keep memories alive of the men and women who died during the 9/11 al-Qaeda terrorist attacks. La Grande High School sophomore Spencer Harsin, Imbler High School senior Elexis Clark and IHS eighth graders... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Prep football: Tigers eager to begin season after week-one cancellation LA GRANDE — After having its first game canceled due to COVID-19, the La Grande football team is ready to get its season started. The Tigers open the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater. La Grande is beginning its season a week late... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Eastern Oregon Film Festival prepares for 12th rendition LA GRANDE — As fall approaches, so too does one of La Grande’s growing arts traditions. The 12th presentation of the Eastern Oregon Film Festival is slated for a hybrid presentation this year, with in-person and virtual events scheduled for Oct. 21-23. Prior to festival passes going on sale, a virtual sneak peek fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE