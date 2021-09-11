Top stories trending in La Grande

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 5 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) What’s going on in La Grande? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the La Grande area, click here.

La Grande / lagrandeobserver.com

LA GRANDE — Four Union County students, who were not alive on Sept. 11, 2001, are helping keep memories alive of the men and women who died during the 9/11 al-Qaeda terrorist attacks. La Grande High School sophomore Spencer Harsin, Imbler High School senior Elexis Clark and IHS eighth graders... Read more

La Grande / lagrandeobserver.com

LA GRANDE — After having its first game canceled due to COVID-19, the La Grande football team is ready to get its season started. The Tigers open the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater. La Grande is beginning its season a week late... Read more

La Grande / lagrandeobserver.com

LA GRANDE — As fall approaches, so too does one of La Grande’s growing arts traditions. The 12th presentation of the Eastern Oregon Film Festival is slated for a hybrid presentation this year, with in-person and virtual events scheduled for Oct. 21-23. Prior to festival passes going on sale, a virtual sneak peek fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Read more

La Grande / eousports.com

LA GRANDE, Ore. - The 2021 campaign has finally arrived for Mountaineer Men's and Women's Cross Country. After a hectic and ultimately shortened 2020 season, Eastern Oregon is ready to hit the trail running this season. Read below to learn about this year's squad as they get set to run in their first meet this weekend. Read more

The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
La Grande Today

La Grande Today

La Grande, OR
ABOUT

With La Grande Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

