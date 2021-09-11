Top stories trending in La Grande
(LA GRANDE, OR) What’s going on in La Grande? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the La Grande area, click here.
Exhibit salutes 9/11 heroes
LA GRANDE — Four Union County students, who were not alive on Sept. 11, 2001, are helping keep memories alive of the men and women who died during the 9/11 al-Qaeda terrorist attacks. La Grande High School sophomore Spencer Harsin, Imbler High School senior Elexis Clark and IHS eighth graders... Read more
Prep football: Tigers eager to begin season after week-one cancellation
LA GRANDE — After having its first game canceled due to COVID-19, the La Grande football team is ready to get its season started. The Tigers open the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at McLoughlin High School in Milton-Freewater. La Grande is beginning its season a week late... Read more
Eastern Oregon Film Festival prepares for 12th rendition
LA GRANDE — As fall approaches, so too does one of La Grande’s growing arts traditions. The 12th presentation of the Eastern Oregon Film Festival is slated for a hybrid presentation this year, with in-person and virtual events scheduled for Oct. 21-23. Prior to festival passes going on sale, a virtual sneak peek fundraiser will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Read more
Mountaineers Hit the Ground Running for 2021 Season
LA GRANDE, Ore. - The 2021 campaign has finally arrived for Mountaineer Men's and Women's Cross Country. After a hectic and ultimately shortened 2020 season, Eastern Oregon is ready to hit the trail running this season. Read below to learn about this year's squad as they get set to run in their first meet this weekend. Read more
Comments / 0