Top Vidalia news stories

Lady Indians Knock Off Jeff Davis!
On Tuesday, the Vidalia Lady Indians got a Big Region 2AA win against Jeff Davis, defeating the Yellow Jackets 3-1 in Vidalia. Alli Taufmann, Emma Vinson, and Rileigh Robinson all drove in runs for the Lady Indians, who improved to 9-1 on the year and 4-1 in 2AA Play. Tymber Harris once again had a strong outing, pitching a complete game while giving up no earned runs and recording 8 strikeouts. Read more
Lady Indians Stay Hot!
The Vidalia Lady Indians stretched their winning streak to five in a row with a 4-0 win over East Laurens Thursday in Vidalia. Madison Starr got the win for the Lady Indians, going 7 innings and giving up just 3 hits while striking out 17 East Laurens hitters. After the game Coach, Ben Beck had some high praises for his Junior pitcher “Madison was excellent in the circle with the 17 ks. That’s a testament to the hard work she puts in day in and day out.” Read more
Angela Henry Sapp, Vidalia
Angela Henry Sapp, age 71 of Vidalia passed away on Wednesday evening, September 8, 2021 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. Born in Swainsboro, she was the only daughter of four children born to the late Gerald Mayo Henry and Annette Sarah Holton Henry Phillips. She grew up in Soperton and was a 1968 graduate of Treutlen County High School. After high school she attended Ogeechee Technical College where she earned her certification in Cosmetology. She worked in Swainsboro as a Cosmetologist for approximately twenty years before working with ITHICA and Oxford Manufacturing, in Swainsboro and Vidalia, until retiring in 2020. Read more
Mr. Ellis Howell, USAR, Higgston
Mr. Ellis Howell, USAR, 87, of Higgston, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the Community Hospice House in Vidalia, after an extended illness. He was a native of the Center Community, attended Center School, and was a 1952 graduate of Vidalia High School. He had a brief career with the Georgia DOT. In 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam, earning several medals and awards. He retired in 1974 as a First Sergeant. Soon after his military service, Mr. Howell resumed a career as a rodman for surveying road construction with the Georgia Department of Transportation. He was a member and deacon of the First Assembly of God, serving in various roles, including superintendent, church board of directors, and Sunday school teacher. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas Howell, Sr. and Stella McNair Howell; stepmother, Erline Taylor Howell; two sisters, Eulene Westberry and Joy Fay Wood; and two brothers, James Howell, Jr. and John Howell;. Read more
