Top stories trending in Ottawa

John Hudson all about betterment of small college student-athletes
One of the most influential small college administrators visited Ottawa University Wednesday and met with the students. John Hudson is the retired commissioner of the Sooner Athletic Conference for 38 years. He took the conference from its infancy to being one of the most accomplished small college conferences in the nation. Read more
Family atmosphere extends to coaches in OU football program
Family means everything in the Ottawa University football program. The coaches preach it to recruits. Players become like brothers and lifelong friends because of football. The Braves coaches are living proof of family. All the assistant coaches are former players or graduate assistants. Julian Mendez, offensive coordinator, is a former player and graduate assistant; Nick Davis, defensive coordinator, a former graduate assistant; Wes Coomes, special teams coordinator, former player; Kendall Miller, Josiah Wilson, Michael Sanchez and Connor Kaegi, graduate assistants, are all former players. Read more
Daylight Donuts celebrates one year of new ownership in Ottawa
Ask any donut-lover in the Ottawa community and they'll tell you: Charity McCain of Daylight Donuts lives up to her name. The former Californian has lived in town for about fifteen years and has dedicated much of that time to her biggest passion: bringing smiles - and sweets - to the people of Ottawa. Not everyone knows that just a few months ago, she wasn't sure if she'd be able to do that anymore. But with the help of a few benevolent community members, she was able to bounce back and is now doing better than ever as the store celebrates a year in Ottawa. Read more
7240 E. Oak St
