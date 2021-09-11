CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top stories trending in Ottawa

Ottawa Today
Ottawa Today
 5 days ago

(OTTAWA, KS) Here are today’s top stories from the Ottawa area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Ottawa / ottawaherald.com

John Hudson all about betterment of small college student-athletes

John Hudson all about betterment of small college student-athletes

One of the most influential small college administrators visited Ottawa University Wednesday and met with the students. John Hudson is the retired commissioner of the Sooner Athletic Conference for 38 years. He took the conference from its infancy to being one of the most accomplished small college conferences in the nation. Read more

Ottawa / ottawaherald.com

Family atmosphere extends to coaches in OU football program

Family atmosphere extends to coaches in OU football program

Family means everything in the Ottawa University football program. The coaches preach it to recruits. Players become like brothers and lifelong friends because of football. The Braves coaches are living proof of family. All the assistant coaches are former players or graduate assistants. Julian Mendez, offensive coordinator, is a former player and graduate assistant; Nick Davis, defensive coordinator, a former graduate assistant; Wes Coomes, special teams coordinator, former player; Kendall Miller, Josiah Wilson, Michael Sanchez and Connor Kaegi, graduate assistants, are all former players. Read more

Ottawa / ottawaherald.com

Daylight Donuts celebrates one year of new ownership in Ottawa

Daylight Donuts celebrates one year of new ownership in Ottawa

Ask any donut-lover in the Ottawa community and they'll tell you: Charity McCain of Daylight Donuts lives up to her name. The former Californian has lived in town for about fifteen years and has dedicated much of that time to her biggest passion: bringing smiles - and sweets - to the people of Ottawa. Not everyone knows that just a few months ago, she wasn't sure if she'd be able to do that anymore. But with the help of a few benevolent community members, she was able to bounce back and is now doing better than ever as the store celebrates a year in Ottawa. Read more

Ottawa / oucampus.org

7240 E. Oak St

7240 E. Oak St

Beautiful Scottsdale Home for Rent! - Renovated 4 bedroom home available now in South Scottsdale. Completely renovated with wood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Featuring ceiling fans & carpet in bedrooms. Front load washer/dryer, new slider blinds, covered carport, huge covered backyard patio with views of Camelback mountain are just some of the features of this home. Front/Back Landscaping is included in the rent! This is a must see! Read more

Ottawa Today

Ottawa Today

Ottawa, KS
ABOUT

With Ottawa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

