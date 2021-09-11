Top stories trending in Ottawa

Daylight Donuts celebrates one year of new ownership in Ottawa

Ask any donut-lover in the Ottawa community and they'll tell you: Charity McCain of Daylight Donuts lives up to her name. The former Californian has lived in town for about fifteen years and has dedicated much of that time to her biggest passion: bringing smiles - and sweets - to the people of Ottawa. Not everyone knows that just a few months ago, she wasn't sure if she'd be able to do that anymore. But with the help of a few benevolent community members, she was able to bounce back and is now doing better than ever as the store celebrates a year in Ottawa. Read more