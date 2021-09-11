CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, TX

What's up: Top news in Jasper

Jasper News Flash
Jasper News Flash
 5 days ago

(JASPER, TX) What’s going on in Jasper? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Woodville / kjas.com

Tommy Weaver

Tommy Weaver

Tommy Weaver, age 70, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A private graveside service was held at Ebenezer Cemetery. A visitation beginning at 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Woodville, Texas. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Jasper / kjas.com

LA hurricane refugee staying in Jasper needs help

LA hurricane refugee staying in Jasper needs help

A victim of Hurricane Ida is temporarily living with her sister here in Jasper and she needs help. Laura Guilliot says that she, along with her longtime boyfriend and their young children, lived in Cut Off, Louisiana, which is in the devastated Lafourche Parish. Guilliot said the roof of their house was completely torn off by the 150+ mile-per-hour winds of the east eye wall of Ida. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Jasper / kjas.com

Kenneth Wayne Alford

Kenneth Wayne Alford

Kenneth Wayne Alford, age 67, native of Houston, Texas and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on September 6, 2021. Graveside Services for Mr. Alford will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Indian Creek Cemetery on CR 099 in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Burkeville / kjas.com

Lynell Shankle

Lynell Shankle

Lynell Shankle, age 70, native of Newton County and resident of Burkeville, Texas, transitioned on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Graveside Services for Mr. Shankle will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jim Shankle Cemetery in the Shankleville Community. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jasper, TX
Local
Texas Government
Jasper, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
Jasper News Flash

Jasper News Flash

Jasper, TX
71
Followers
211
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jasper News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy