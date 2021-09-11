What's up: Top news in Jasper

(JASPER, TX) What’s going on in Jasper? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Tommy Weaver Tommy Weaver, age 70, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A private graveside service was held at Ebenezer Cemetery. A visitation beginning at 1 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Woodville, Texas.

LA hurricane refugee staying in Jasper needs help A victim of Hurricane Ida is temporarily living with her sister here in Jasper and she needs help. Laura Guilliot says that she, along with her longtime boyfriend and their young children, lived in Cut Off, Louisiana, which is in the devastated Lafourche Parish. Guilliot said the roof of their house was completely torn off by the 150+ mile-per-hour winds of the east eye wall of Ida.

Kenneth Wayne Alford Kenneth Wayne Alford, age 67, native of Houston, Texas and resident of Jasper, TX, transitioned on September 6, 2021. Graveside Services for Mr. Alford will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Indian Creek Cemetery on CR 099 in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Coleman's Mortuary in Jasper.

