Trending news headlines in Moberly
(MOBERLY, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Moberly.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Sidewalk sale Sept. 11 at historical society
The Randolph County Historical Society’s annual sidewalk sale will be Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Randolph County Historical Museum & Genealogy Center, 223 N. Clark St., in Moberly. The sale will run from 8 in the morning to 2 or so in the afternoon. Proceeds from the sale will support... Read more
Moberly, Cairo, Salisbury prep golfers compete at Paris Scramble Tourney
Moberly, Cairo and Salisbury prep golfers were those from among 16 high schools that participated at the Paris Scramble Golf Tournament held Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Mark Twain Country Club . The event was a 2-person scramble with each school having three entries. A school team score consisted of combined... Read more
Home For Sale: 423 S Williams St, Moberly, MO 65270 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://423SWilliamsSt.C21.com 423 S Williams St Moberly, MO 65270 MLS 21-322 Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Half-Baths: 2 Prepare to be AMAZED by this beautiful original brick home built in 1891. Come see the historical details. custom woodwork, 2 stairways, Cypress hardwood floors, oak & yellow pine, Butler's pantry, pocket doors and so much more. Original roof replaced in 2019 with DeVinci slate roof and copper gutters and smart siding. This one of a kind home has had only 4 owners! Call listing agent for your private tour and more information on the history of this magnificent home. Contact Agent: Linda Henry McKeown & Associates, Inc. Read more
City approves short-term housing rentals, support traffic study near school grounds
The suspension requirements of conditional use permit for short-term housing rentals, such as a temporary Airbnb lodging, in all zoning districts within the city limits for a period not to exceed 10 days passed by a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday, Sept. 7 during the Moberly City Council business meeting held at City Hall. Read more
Comments / 0