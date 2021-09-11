Trending news headlines in Moberly

Home For Sale: 423 S Williams St, Moberly, MO 65270 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://423SWilliamsSt.C21.com 423 S Williams St Moberly, MO 65270 MLS 21-322 Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Half-Baths: 2 Prepare to be AMAZED by this beautiful original brick home built in 1891. Come see the historical details. custom woodwork, 2 stairways, Cypress hardwood floors, oak & yellow pine, Butler's pantry, pocket doors and so much more. Original roof replaced in 2019 with DeVinci slate roof and copper gutters and smart siding. This one of a kind home has had only 4 owners! Call listing agent for your private tour and more information on the history of this magnificent home. Contact Agent: Linda Henry McKeown & Associates, Inc. Read more