CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moberly, MO

Trending news headlines in Moberly

Moberly Voice
Moberly Voice
 5 days ago

(MOBERLY, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Moberly.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Moberly / moberlymonitor.com

Sidewalk sale Sept. 11 at historical society

Sidewalk sale Sept. 11 at historical society

The Randolph County Historical Society’s annual sidewalk sale will be Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Randolph County Historical Museum & Genealogy Center, 223 N. Clark St., in Moberly. The sale will run from 8 in the morning to 2 or so in the afternoon. Proceeds from the sale will support... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Moberly / moberlymonitor.com

Moberly, Cairo, Salisbury prep golfers compete at Paris Scramble Tourney

Moberly, Cairo, Salisbury prep golfers compete at Paris Scramble Tourney

Moberly, Cairo and Salisbury prep golfers were those from among 16 high schools that participated at the Paris Scramble Golf Tournament held Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Mark Twain Country Club . The event was a 2-person scramble with each school having three entries. A school team score consisted of combined... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Moberly / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 423 S Williams St, Moberly, MO 65270 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 423 S Williams St, Moberly, MO 65270 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://423SWilliamsSt.C21.com 423 S Williams St Moberly, MO 65270 MLS 21-322 Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Half-Baths: 2 Prepare to be AMAZED by this beautiful original brick home built in 1891. Come see the historical details. custom woodwork, 2 stairways, Cypress hardwood floors, oak & yellow pine, Butler's pantry, pocket doors and so much more. Original roof replaced in 2019 with DeVinci slate roof and copper gutters and smart siding. This one of a kind home has had only 4 owners! Call listing agent for your private tour and more information on the history of this magnificent home. Contact Agent: Linda Henry McKeown & Associates, Inc. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Moberly / moberlymonitor.com

City approves short-term housing rentals, support traffic study near school grounds

City approves short-term housing rentals, support traffic study near school grounds

The suspension requirements of conditional use permit for short-term housing rentals, such as a temporary Airbnb lodging, in all zoning districts within the city limits for a period not to exceed 10 days passed by a 4-to-1 vote Tuesday, Sept. 7 during the Moberly City Council business meeting held at City Hall. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s embattled plan to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to most Americans faced its first major hurdle Friday as a government advisory panel met to decide whether to endorse extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Scientists inside and outside the government have been divided in recent...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moberly, MO
Moberly, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Moberly Voice

Moberly Voice

Moberly, MO
72
Followers
221
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moberly Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy