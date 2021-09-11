News wrap: Headlines in Astoria

Orthopedic surgeon joins Columbia Memorial

ASTORIA — Columbia Memorial Hospital announced Dr. Benjamin Sherman has joined the CMH-OHSU Health Orthopedic Clinic as an orthopedic surgeon. "I am excited to join CMH and OHSU in their mission to provide high quality medical care to the Oregon Coast," Sherman said. "What drew me to CMH was the focus on patient care and the patient experience. My goal as a provider is to foster a lifelong relationship with my patients to help them stay strong, active and pain-free at any age."