Astoria, OR

News wrap: Headlines in Astoria

Astoria Times
Astoria Times
 5 days ago

(ASTORIA, OR) Here are today’s top stories from the Astoria area.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Astoria / seasidesignal.com

Orthopedic surgeon joins Columbia Memorial

Orthopedic surgeon joins Columbia Memorial

ASTORIA — Columbia Memorial Hospital announced Dr. Benjamin Sherman has joined the CMH-OHSU Health Orthopedic Clinic as an orthopedic surgeon. “I am excited to join CMH and OHSU in their mission to provide high quality medical care to the Oregon Coast,” Sherman said. “What drew me to CMH was the focus on patient care and the patient experience. My goal as a provider is to foster a lifelong relationship with my patients to help them stay strong, active and pain-free at any age.” Read more

Astoria / dailyastorian.com

Obituary: Jim Van Arsdall

Obituary: Jim Van Arsdall

Jim Van Arsdall, born March 3, 1943, went home to Jesus Aug. 21, 2021. “Jimmy V” to his wife, he refused to answer to anything but “Jim.” Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jim grew up in Portland. He loved fishing, hunting, baseball, football and watching women. In 1981, Jim, who had... Read more

Astoria / dailyastorian.com

Volunteers help with tree protection at Nordic park

Volunteers help with tree protection at Nordic park

On Labor Day, volunteers from Home Depot, Astoria Rotary and the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association helped set up tree protection at the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park prior to construction, which began Tuesday. The Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association was offered this option as a $7,000 coast saving measure by the project’s... Read more

Clatsop County / dailyastorian.com

In One Ear: Newsy notes

In One Ear: Newsy notes

Local and world news tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 1884:. • Stonewall Jackson’s war horse, a sorrel gelding, once fiery but now with less oxygen in his windpipe, is cared for at the Virginia Military Institute. … The other day a lock of his mane was presented to the Tennessee Historical Society. Read more

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
Reuters

Google, Apple remove Navalny app from stores as Russian elections begin

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) have removed jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's tactical voting app from their stores, his team said on Friday, after Russia accused the U.S. tech firms of meddling in its internal affairs. Russia goes to the polls on Friday to...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Astoria Times

Astoria Times

Astoria, OR
ABOUT

With Astoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

