News wrap: Headlines in Astoria
(ASTORIA, OR) Here are today’s top stories from the Astoria area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Orthopedic surgeon joins Columbia Memorial
ASTORIA — Columbia Memorial Hospital announced Dr. Benjamin Sherman has joined the CMH-OHSU Health Orthopedic Clinic as an orthopedic surgeon. “I am excited to join CMH and OHSU in their mission to provide high quality medical care to the Oregon Coast,” Sherman said. “What drew me to CMH was the focus on patient care and the patient experience. My goal as a provider is to foster a lifelong relationship with my patients to help them stay strong, active and pain-free at any age.” Read more
Obituary: Jim Van Arsdall
Jim Van Arsdall, born March 3, 1943, went home to Jesus Aug. 21, 2021. “Jimmy V” to his wife, he refused to answer to anything but “Jim.” Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jim grew up in Portland. He loved fishing, hunting, baseball, football and watching women. In 1981, Jim, who had... Read more
Volunteers help with tree protection at Nordic park
On Labor Day, volunteers from Home Depot, Astoria Rotary and the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association helped set up tree protection at the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park prior to construction, which began Tuesday. The Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association was offered this option as a $7,000 coast saving measure by the project’s... Read more
In One Ear: Newsy notes
Local and world news tidbits from The Daily Morning Astorian, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 1884:. • Stonewall Jackson’s war horse, a sorrel gelding, once fiery but now with less oxygen in his windpipe, is cared for at the Virginia Military Institute. … The other day a lock of his mane was presented to the Tennessee Historical Society. Read more
Comments / 0