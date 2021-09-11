Trending local news in Marble Falls
(MARBLE FALLS, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Marble Falls area.
For more stories from the Marble Falls area, click here.
Marble Falls ISD votes to remove recent mask mandate
Board trustees at the Marble Falls Independent School District voted Wednesday to remove the district's mask mandate that was supposed to begin this month.
Air Force veteran plans 9/11 march from Kingsland to Marble Falls
Kingsland resident and Air Force veteran Josh Shirley plans a second 13-mile trek in a week to honor those lost or affected in national tragedies. He has invited other walkers, bikers, cyclists, and even drivers to join him at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Buddies, 1621 RR 1431 East in Kingsland. Read more
10 fall bucket list adventures in the Highland Lakes
Build your bucket list for a fall trip to the Highland Lakes with help from 101HighlandLakes.com, your guide to adventure in Burnet, Marble Falls, Kingsland, Llano, Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, and beyond. Sometime toward the end of September, temperatures usually dip below 90, marking the perfect time for nature-based adventures in... Read more
Flames not taking 0-2 Heritage lightly
Longtime rival Fredericksburg Heritage is visiting the Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Britton Field, 3151 RR 1431 East. The Eagles (0-2, District 4, Division III six-man, Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) are still searching for their first victory. But Flames head coach Stephen Shipley advises fans not to read too much into the record. Read more
