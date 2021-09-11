CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connellsville, PA

What's up: Leading stories in Connellsville

Connellsville Updates
 5 days ago

(CONNELLSVILLE, PA) The news in Connellsville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Connellsville area, click here.

Connellsville / heraldstandard.com

Charles H. Soliday

Charles H. Soliday, 85, of South Connellsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior and his sons in Heaven Monday, September 6, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born July 9, 1936, in South Connellsville, a son of the late Ralph Soliday and the late Catherine Oglevee Soliday. Read more

Connellsville / youtube.com

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (9/9)

Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast! Read more

Connellsville / dailycourier.com

Breakneck Church of God holds flea market/ bake sale

Breakneck Church of God is holding its annual flea market and bake sale at the Fellowship Hall located at 816 Breakneck Road, Connellsville, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and 7 a m. to noon Saturday. Breakfast and lunch will be available. For breakfast there will be eggs, bacon or sausage, potatoes, toast and coffee each morning until 10 […] Read more

Connellsville / triblive.com

Norwin blanks Connellsville in nonconference clash

Connellsville couldn’t have asked for a better start to Friday’s nonconference home game against Norwin. Unfortunately for the Falcons, the start was about the only thing that went their way as the Knights recovered from an early mistake and rolled to a 37-0 victory at Connellsville Stadium. On the first... Read more

The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Connellsville Updates

ABOUT

With Connellsville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

