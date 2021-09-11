CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bolivar, MO

News wrap: Headlines in Bolivar

Bolivar Voice
Bolivar Voice
 5 days ago

(BOLIVAR, MO) The news in Bolivar never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bolivar / bolivarmonews.com

Tackling the storm

Tackling the storm

The Bolivar Liberators didn’t waste any time seeking redemption in their second game of the season against Springfield’s Parkview on Friday, Sept. 3 — toppling the Vikings 35-0. The Liberators’ next test is an away game against 2-0 Class 5 Lebanon on Friday, Sept. 10. Lebanon’s first round win was... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Missouri / bolivarmonews.com

Two hurt in wreck

Two hurt in wreck

Two men were hurt in a single-car crash in Hickory County at around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mark J. Hatcher, 45, of Bolivar was driving a 1989 Dodge Dakota pickup truck eastbound on Rt. NN, four miles west of Urbana, when he traveled off the roadway and overturned. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bolivar / bolivarmonews.com

SBU teams kick off new seasons

SBU teams kick off new seasons

Southwest Baptist University’s Bearcat football fought hard but fell to Permian Basin. After an initially scheduled bye for week one of the season, Southwest Baptist University’s football opened its fall season at home Saturday, Sept. 4, against the University of Texas Permian Basin. A tightly contested game ended in favor of the Falcons by a score of 24-16, dropping the Bearcats to 0-1 — and 0-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference — to start the year, according to an SBU news release. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Bolivar / bolivarmonews.com

Serving into a new season

Serving into a new season

Polk County’s volleyball teams kicked off the season on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Bolivar and Pleasant Hope high schools played in multiple matches, both experiencing wins in at least one game. The head coaches of the teams, though, are keeping their eyes forward. Bolivar — responding to ‘next ball’. Bolivar High... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Bolivar, MO
Bolivar, MO
Government
The Associated Press

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
The Associated Press

‘Jeopardy!’ hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021. Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards are airing. Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was...
Bolivar Voice

Bolivar Voice

Bolivar, MO
46
Followers
218
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bolivar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy