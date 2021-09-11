News wrap: Headlines in Bolivar

(BOLIVAR, MO) The news in Bolivar never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.



Tackling the storm The Bolivar Liberators didn’t waste any time seeking redemption in their second game of the season against Springfield’s Parkview on Friday, Sept. 3 — toppling the Vikings 35-0. The Liberators’ next test is an away game against 2-0 Class 5 Lebanon on Friday, Sept. 10. Lebanon’s first round win was... Read more

Two hurt in wreck Two men were hurt in a single-car crash in Hickory County at around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mark J. Hatcher, 45, of Bolivar was driving a 1989 Dodge Dakota pickup truck eastbound on Rt. NN, four miles west of Urbana, when he traveled off the roadway and overturned. Read more

SBU teams kick off new seasons Southwest Baptist University’s Bearcat football fought hard but fell to Permian Basin. After an initially scheduled bye for week one of the season, Southwest Baptist University’s football opened its fall season at home Saturday, Sept. 4, against the University of Texas Permian Basin. A tightly contested game ended in favor of the Falcons by a score of 24-16, dropping the Bearcats to 0-1 — and 0-0 Great Lakes Valley Conference — to start the year, according to an SBU news release. Read more

