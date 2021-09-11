CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Top Okmulgee news stories

 5 days ago

(OKMULGEE, OK) What’s going on in Okmulgee? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Okmulgee / mvskokemedia.com

Meet the Candidate – James Jennings

Meet the Candidate – James Jennings

Mvskoke Media speaks with Okmulgee District Seat B incumbent James Jennings. Mvskoke Media has contacted the campaigns of all the candidates in the MCN 2021 elections to offer an opportunity to take part in a livestream where citizens can ask questions in the chat. Each livestream will focus on a single candidate, and candidates are not required to participate. Candidates were given until August 13, 2021 to contact Mvskoke Media to schedule their livestream. Read more

Okmulgee / yourokmulgee.com

Okmulgee AirFest flies in tomorrow

Okmulgee AirFest flies in tomorrow

Gates open at 10 a.m. tomorrow for the 2021 Okmulgee AirFest and Classic Car Shine and Show at the Okmulgee Regional Airport. In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, all active and veteran military will get in free as well as all first responders in uniform. Event organizers and... Read more

Okmulgee / yourokmulgee.com

2021 Okmulgee High School Homecoming Court

2021 Okmulgee High School Homecoming Court

One of these OHS seniors will be named Homecoming Queen this evening at 6 p.m. at Harmon Field. The 2021 Homecoming court are, front row, Whitney Brasier, Aliyah Harrison, Abigail Harris, Raynee Howell, Skylar Williams, Bailey McElroy and Jade Whinery. Escorts are Brendan McCall, Nicardio Hunt, D’Mari Harp, Xander Dunn, Topley Powell, Kaden Ballard and Dylan Evans. The court will be riding in the Homecoming Parade at 3 p.m. today through downtown. See page A4 for more details about the candidates. PATRICK FORD | NEWS EDITOR. Read more

Okmulgee / mvskokemedia.com

MCN Behavioral Health promotes Suicide Awareness

MCN Behavioral Health promotes Suicide Awareness

“Each year September is Suicide Awareness month; the goal is trying to raise awareness about suicide. We know suicide and mental health in general is very stigmatized, and when we pretend the problem doesn’t exist that furthers the stigma. It decreases people’s ability to reach out.” – MCN Behavioral Health Project Director Tyler Stone. Read more

ABOUT

With Okmulgee Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

