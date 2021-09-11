Top Okmulgee news stories

(OKMULGEE, OK) What’s going on in Okmulgee? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Meet the Candidate – James Jennings Mvskoke Media speaks with Okmulgee District Seat B incumbent James Jennings. Mvskoke Media has contacted the campaigns of all the candidates in the MCN 2021 elections to offer an opportunity to take part in a livestream where citizens can ask questions in the chat. Each livestream will focus on a single candidate, and candidates are not required to participate. Candidates were given until August 13, 2021 to contact Mvskoke Media to schedule their livestream.

Okmulgee AirFest flies in tomorrow Gates open at 10 a.m. tomorrow for the 2021 Okmulgee AirFest and Classic Car Shine and Show at the Okmulgee Regional Airport. In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, all active and veteran military will get in free as well as all first responders in uniform.

2021 Okmulgee High School Homecoming Court One of these OHS seniors will be named Homecoming Queen this evening at 6 p.m. at Harmon Field. The 2021 Homecoming court are, front row, Whitney Brasier, Aliyah Harrison, Abigail Harris, Raynee Howell, Skylar Williams, Bailey McElroy and Jade Whinery. Escorts are Brendan McCall, Nicardio Hunt, D'Mari Harp, Xander Dunn, Topley Powell, Kaden Ballard and Dylan Evans. The court will be riding in the Homecoming Parade at 3 p.m. today through downtown. See page A4 for more details about the candidates. PATRICK FORD | NEWS EDITOR.

