Chickasha, OK

Top Chickasha news stories

Chickasha Journal
Chickasha Journal
 5 days ago

(CHICKASHA, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Chickasha.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Chickasha / chickashanews.com

Friends of the Library announce Fall Book Sale

The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will be hosting a two-week fall ‘Used Book Sale’. The sale begins Oct. 19 and extends through Oct. 30. The hours for the ‘Used Book Sale’ will coincide with the hours of the Library: Mon.-Thurs. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Read more

El Reno / elrenotribune.com

Indians stir-fry Chicks in three

Delayed a week due to COVID-19 issues, El Reno High School’s volleyball team kicked off the home portion of its 2021 schedule with a 3-0 win over U.S. 81 rival Chickasha last week. The 25-17/25-13… Read more

Chickasha / chickashanews.com

SOFTBALL: Chickasha gets past Comanche at home

The Chickasha softball team got a big offensive inning. The Lady Chicks faced a 4-2 deficit entering the bottom half of the fifth inning Thursday and scored eight runs in the fifth inning. Chickasha took on the Comanche Lady Indians and ended up with a 10-7 victory in Chickasha. Chickasha's... Read more

Chickasha / chickashanews.com

Streateries get green light from Chickasha City Council

Streateries may soon be popping up on Chickasha Ave. On Tuesday night, Chickasha City Council approved guidelines for streateries to be built in the downtown area. Streateries would allow restaurants to create a patio within loading zones or up to three parking spaces in front of the business. According to... Read more

The Associated Press

White House warns that debt limit showdown could hurt states

The White House is warning state and local governments about severe cuts to disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other programs if Congress fails to raise the U.S. debt limit. The administration issued on Friday a fact sheet for state and local officials in an attempt to ratchet...
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
Chickasha Journal

Chickasha, OK
ABOUT

With Chickasha Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

