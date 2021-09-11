Top Chickasha news stories
Friends of the Library announce Fall Book Sale
The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will be hosting a two-week fall ‘Used Book Sale’. The sale begins Oct. 19 and extends through Oct. 30. The hours for the ‘Used Book Sale’ will coincide with the hours of the Library: Mon.-Thurs. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Read more
Indians stir-fry Chicks in three
Delayed a week due to COVID-19 issues, El Reno High School’s volleyball team kicked off the home portion of its 2021 schedule with a 3-0 win over U.S. 81 rival Chickasha last week. The 25-17/25-13… Read more
SOFTBALL: Chickasha gets past Comanche at home
The Chickasha softball team got a big offensive inning. The Lady Chicks faced a 4-2 deficit entering the bottom half of the fifth inning Thursday and scored eight runs in the fifth inning. Chickasha took on the Comanche Lady Indians and ended up with a 10-7 victory in Chickasha. Chickasha's... Read more
Streateries get green light from Chickasha City Council
Streateries may soon be popping up on Chickasha Ave. On Tuesday night, Chickasha City Council approved guidelines for streateries to be built in the downtown area. Streateries would allow restaurants to create a patio within loading zones or up to three parking spaces in front of the business. According to... Read more
