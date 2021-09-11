What's up: Leading stories in Sturgeon Bay
(STURGEON BAY, WI) What’s going on in Sturgeon Bay? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sturgeon Bay area, click here.
Obituary: Evelyn Rita (Massart) Havel
Evelyn Rita (Massart) Havel, 82, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born on the family farm in Rosiere to Louie and Agnes (Stache) Massart. Evelyn graduated from Casco High School in 1956. It was there that she met the love of her life, Jerome Joseph Havel. They were married June 7, 1958, at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Rosiere. Read more
Shipyards Open Their Doors Sept. 11
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, CenterPointe Yacht Services and the U.S. Coast Guard will open their doors for public tours this weekend – tours that were rescheduled from the first Saturday in May because of pandemic concerns. The tours benefit the Rotary Club of Sturgeon Bay and Rotary Youth Interact. “This is... Read more
Door County vs. Kewaunee County matchups make up Thursday soccer schedule
As teams look to gain traction in the early going of the boys soccer season, one Kewaunee County team heads north on Thursday while a Door County team makes the trip south. Sturgeon Bay will go to Algoma, which coverage can be heard on 96.7 WBDK. Pregame will start at 4:00 PM and the game will begin at 4:30 PM. Read more
Thursday full of area volleyball
Area Packerland teams and Luxemburg-Casco all hit the court for Thursday volleyball. Southern Door and Sevastopol will have a conference showdown in Brussels. Sturgeon Bay will be looking for a bounceback win against Peshtigo. Algoma will be hosts to Oconto. Gibraltar will try to defend their home court against Green... Read more
Comments / 0