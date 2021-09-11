What's up: Leading stories in Sturgeon Bay

(STURGEON BAY, WI) What’s going on in Sturgeon Bay? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Obituary: Evelyn Rita (Massart) Havel Evelyn Rita (Massart) Havel, 82, of Sturgeon Bay, died at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. She was born on the family farm in Rosiere to Louie and Agnes (Stache) Massart. Evelyn graduated from Casco High School in 1956. It was there that she met the love of her life, Jerome Joseph Havel. They were married June 7, 1958, at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Rosiere. Read more

Shipyards Open Their Doors Sept. 11 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, CenterPointe Yacht Services and the U.S. Coast Guard will open their doors for public tours this weekend – tours that were rescheduled from the first Saturday in May because of pandemic concerns. The tours benefit the Rotary Club of Sturgeon Bay and Rotary Youth Interact. “This is... Read more

Door County vs. Kewaunee County matchups make up Thursday soccer schedule As teams look to gain traction in the early going of the boys soccer season, one Kewaunee County team heads north on Thursday while a Door County team makes the trip south. Sturgeon Bay will go to Algoma, which coverage can be heard on 96.7 WBDK. Pregame will start at 4:00 PM and the game will begin at 4:30 PM. Read more

