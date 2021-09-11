What's up: Top news in Sterling
Sterling volleyball hits rough patch
Sterling volleyball may still be Class 3A’s third-ranked team according to the CHSAANow.com rankings from Aug. 30, but the Tigers haven’t been riding high lately. Since opening the season with a smooth 3-0 win over Fort Morgan, the Tigers have suffered two straight setbacks, first to Nebraska’s Sidney in a 3-2 battle and then against No. 6 Resurrection Christian in a 3-0 final. Read more
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — Sept. 9 – Sept. 14
SilverSneakers Classic — 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Hand & Foot Canasta — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Novice Tai Chi — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Billiards — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Sterling High School Softball Vs. Brush — 4 p.m., Mason Field at Pioneer Park. Under the Umbrella of LCC Meal... Read more
Rotarians raise thousand$ with second annual duck race
More than 500 racing ducks thundered across the finish line Tuesday during the Second Annual Running of the Ducks, and when the dust had settled Alonso Meraz of Sterling took home the $250 first prize. Sharon Kaufmann of Fort Morgan claimed the $100 second prize and Judy Kimball of Sterling... Read more
Sterling Public Library celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month
Sterling Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month. We encourage anyone who does not have a library card to come in and sign-up for one. The first card is free and only takes a few minutes to get. You will need to bring in some form of identification with current address. If your ID does not have your current address bring something with your name and address such as a bill, letter or rent receipt. Cards for children under the age of 18 require a parent’s signature. Read more
