What's up: Top news in Sterling

Sterling volleyball hits rough patch Sterling volleyball may still be Class 3A’s third-ranked team according to the CHSAANow.com rankings from Aug. 30, but the Tigers haven’t been riding high lately. Since opening the season with a smooth 3-0 win over Fort Morgan, the Tigers have suffered two straight setbacks, first to Nebraska’s Sidney in a 3-2 battle and then against No. 6 Resurrection Christian in a 3-0 final. Read more

Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — Sept. 9 – Sept. 14 SilverSneakers Classic — 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Hand & Foot Canasta — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Novice Tai Chi — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Billiards — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Sterling High School Softball Vs. Brush — 4 p.m., Mason Field at Pioneer Park. Under the Umbrella of LCC Meal... Read more

Rotarians raise thousand$ with second annual duck race More than 500 racing ducks thundered across the finish line Tuesday during the Second Annual Running of the Ducks, and when the dust had settled Alonso Meraz of Sterling took home the $250 first prize. Sharon Kaufmann of Fort Morgan claimed the $100 second prize and Judy Kimball of Sterling... Read more

