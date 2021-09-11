CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, CO

What's up: Top news in Sterling

Sterling Post
Sterling Post
 5 days ago

(STERLING, CO) The news in Sterling never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Sterling / journal-advocate.com

Sterling volleyball hits rough patch

Sterling volleyball hits rough patch

Sterling volleyball may still be Class 3A’s third-ranked team according to the CHSAANow.com rankings from Aug. 30, but the Tigers haven’t been riding high lately. Since opening the season with a smooth 3-0 win over Fort Morgan, the Tigers have suffered two straight setbacks, first to Nebraska’s Sidney in a 3-2 battle and then against No. 6 Resurrection Christian in a 3-0 final. Read more

Logan County / journal-advocate.com

Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — Sept. 9 – Sept. 14

Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — Sept. 9 – Sept. 14

SilverSneakers Classic — 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Hand & Foot Canasta — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Novice Tai Chi — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Billiards — 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Sterling High School Softball Vs. Brush — 4 p.m., Mason Field at Pioneer Park. Under the Umbrella of LCC Meal... Read more

Sterling / journal-advocate.com

Rotarians raise thousand$ with second annual duck race

Rotarians raise thousand$ with second annual duck race

More than 500 racing ducks thundered across the finish line Tuesday during the Second Annual Running of the Ducks, and when the dust had settled Alonso Meraz of Sterling took home the $250 first prize. Sharon Kaufmann of Fort Morgan claimed the $100 second prize and Judy Kimball of Sterling... Read more

Sterling / journal-advocate.com

Sterling Public Library celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month

Sterling Public Library celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month

Sterling Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-up Month. We encourage anyone who does not have a library card to come in and sign-up for one. The first card is free and only takes a few minutes to get. You will need to bring in some form of identification with current address. If your ID does not have your current address bring something with your name and address such as a bill, letter or rent receipt. Cards for children under the age of 18 require a parent’s signature. Read more

ABOUT

With Sterling Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

