What's up: Leading stories in Ontario

Josephine Gonzalez
MARCH 31, 1927 — SEPT. 3, 2021. Our Heavenly Father called Josephine H. Gonzalez, 94 of Ontario to Heaven on Friday September 3, 2021. Family was by her side when she received her Angel wings. “Josephine “ was born in San Patricio, TX on March 31, 1927 to Carmelo and Petra Herrera. Josephine married Leopoldo V. Gonzalez on December 27, 1947. They made their life in Weiser, Idaho. They moved to raise their children with love and devotion in Ontario, Oregon with her husband Leopoldo V. Gonzalez. Josephine worked at Ore-Ida for 32 years as a case sorter. She loved spending time with family and also enjoyed crocheting while watching novellas and eating pan dulce with coffee. She loved cooking for all her children. Josephine was a loving and caring person. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, always thinking of others first. “To know her was to love her. “ Josephine leaves to cherish her loving memory her children: Mr. & Mrs. Ron and Yolanda Stoddard, Mr. & Mrs. Raul and Irma Oviedo, Ms. Sylvia Nungaray, Mr. Ricardo Gonzalez, Mr. & Mrs. Dave and Virginia Patterson, Mr. & Mrs. Patrick and Oralia Oviedo, Mr. & Mrs. Jose and Rosemary Gutierrez, Mr. & Mrs. Joe and Rachel Solis, Mr. & Mrs. Mario and Clara Melendez, 35 Grandchildren, 62 Great grandchildren, 24 Great-Great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Josephine was preceded in death by her beloved husband Leopoldo V. Gonzalez of 51 years, her son Juan Jose Gonzalez, Parents and siblings. A private funeral service and burial will be held on Wednesday September 8, 2021. Condolences may be sent to the family at Haren-Wood.com. Read more
Passerby’s vehicle hit in shooting behind Albertsons
ONTARIO — Few details have been released from officials regarding a shooting that occurred behind Albertsons on Tuesday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m., but people who know about the event have reached out to the newspaper, and one person expressed frustration over the lack of information available to the public, including whether someone was arrested. Read more
Victim in Ontario racist stabbing faces attacker, who gets 16 years in federal prison
Employees of Arby's in Ontario restrain a suspect after a stabbing on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 that hospitalized Ronnell T. Hughes. (Frank LeCalir/special to the Enterprise) A Colorado truck driver who nearly killed a Black man in an unprovoked knife attack at an Ontario truck stop almost two years ago was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison. Read more
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for hate crime in eastern Oregon
On Sept. 9, a judge in Lane County sentenced Nolan Strauss to 16 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for stabbing Ronnell Hughes, a Black man, at an Arby's restaurant in Eastern Oregon in 2019. He had faced a maximum sentence of life in prison. Hughes, 49, spoke with reporters after the sentencing. Read more: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/crime/eastern-oregon-hate-crime-sentencing/283-beaf0a0d-7d0a-4f0f-88f5-bdc5ca290f6c Read more
