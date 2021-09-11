Top stories trending in Silver City

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

Silver City News Watch
 5 days ago

(SILVER CITY, NM) Here are today’s top stories from the Silver City area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Grant County / scdailypress.com

9/11 memorial planned at WNMU

This weekend, Western New Mexico University will host a memorial service marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a fourth airliner downed in a Pennsylvania field in 2001. The event is being planned by WNMU’s Office of Veterans Affairs and... Read more

Silver City / abqjournal.com

After a year of virus-inspired virtuality, organizers of the annual Gila River Festival in Silver City were hoping things would be closer to normal. Due to ongoing health mandates, the Gila Conservation Coalition is going with a hybrid model with some in-person, outdoor events and some online discussions, said Allyson Siwik, coalition executive director. Read more

Silver City / demingheadlight.com

It is with profound disappointment that I must announce that the two Bob Dylan tribute concerts, scheduled for September 11 and 12, are canceled. I apologize to all of the musicians who have worked so hard to make these events happen, and to all of the Dylan fans who have patiently anticipated a post-COVID world of music. Read more

Silver City / krqe.com

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is introducing a new program to boost pay for early childhood educators to ensure pre-k teachers and directors are paid the same as their k-12 counterparts with equal qualifications. One longtime pre-k teacher in Silver City said she believes the New Mexico Early Childhood... Read more

Silver City News Watch

Silver City, NM
