Kittanning, PA

Kittanning news wrap: What’s trending

Kittanning Digest
Kittanning Digest
 5 days ago

(KITTANNING, PA) What’s going on in Kittanning? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kittanning area, click here.

Kittanning / theprogressnews.com

Notice is hereby given that Rosebud Mining Company doing business at 301 Market Street, Kittanning, PA 16201 has requested a Stage 3 Bond Release for Surface Mining Permit Number 17900143 (Leprechaun Mine) which was originally issued on February 13, 1992. This release is being requested pursuant to the Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act. Read more

Kittanning / leadertimes.com

Harvest Church is set to play host to a grand opening of its new 600-seat Worship Center. The event will be held from Sept. 10 through Sept. 12. The weekend coincides with the church’s annual Fall Launch of Ministry Opportunities at each campus. Harvest Kittanning will also host a ministry fair during the kickoff weekend when visitors as well as […] Read more

Kittanning / youtube.com

What a great time magnet fishing in a new town. come join us on our magnet fishing adventure to Kittaning, Pennsylvania. I swear my magnet stays stuck 😂 _______________________________________________ GO SUBSCRIBE AND GET THOSE ALERTS ON🧲🧲 SCUBA SONIA https://youtube.com/c/ScubaSonia ______________________________________ BUY YOUR OWN MAGNET HERE!!!! WWW.MAGNETSTORE.CO.UK promocode:MICHIGAN10 WWW.BRUTEMAGNETICS.COM promocode: SURFINGUSA10 ______________________________________________ For more content follow my SOCIAL MEDIA at: Instagram- www.instagram.com/themichiganmagnetman Tik Tok- themichiganmagnetman _________________________________________________ #Kittaning #magnetfishing #magnetfishingfinds Read more

Pennsylvania / indianagazette.com

The Pennsylvania State Police said six people lost their lives in crashes investigated by troopers over the Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6, with alcohol cited as a factor in one fatal collision, one of two with fatalities in Troop A including Indiana, Ebensburg, Kiski Valley and Greensburg barracks. There also... Read more

#Kittanning News
Kittanning, PA
ABOUT

With Kittanning Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

