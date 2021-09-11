Kittanning news wrap: What’s trending

(KITTANNING, PA) What’s going on in Kittanning? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Kittanning area, click here.

Public Notice Notice is hereby given that Rosebud Mining Company Notice is hereby given that Rosebud Mining Company doing business at 301 Market Street, Kittanning, PA 16201 has requested a Stage 3 Bond Release for Surface Mining Permit Number 17900143 (Leprechaun Mine) which was originally issued on February 13, 1992. This release is being requested pursuant to the Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act. Read more

Harvest Church to play host to a grand opening of its new 600-seat Worship Center Harvest Church is set to play host to a grand opening of its new 600-seat Worship Center. The event will be held from Sept. 10 through Sept. 12. The weekend coincides with the church’s annual Fall Launch of Ministry Opportunities at each campus. Harvest Kittanning will also host a ministry fair during the kickoff weekend when visitors as well as […] Read more

Our First Time Magnet Fishing in Kittanning, Pennsylvania What a great time magnet fishing in a new town. come join us on our magnet fishing adventure to Kittaning, Pennsylvania.

LOCAL HEADLINE